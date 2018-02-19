Google Pixel 2 XL battery doesn't charge rapidly under 20 degrees Celsius

Google Pixel 2 XL users are reporting charging issues with their phones, and it looks like reason is due to the handsets being too cold.

Experiments by users on Google's forum, and further tests by Android Police, found the Pixel 2 XL claimed to be charging quickly (drawing between 18W and 10.5W of charge) when actually it was charging at less than 4W in temperatures below 20-degree Celsius (68F).

It's worth noting that the issue hasn't been seen on the Pixel 2, so if you own the smaller handset you should be still charging rapidly.

It may not be fixed

For its part, Google told Android Police that it's investigating changes to the display message, that means you might not see 'Charging rapidly' written on Pixel 2 XL lock-screen after the forthcoming OTA (over-the-air) update.

That means there may not be a fix to provide fast charging on the Pixel 2 XL at lower temperatures, which will disappoint some owners.

We have contacted Google for more information, and will update this report when we hear back from the search giant.