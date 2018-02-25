Nokia 1, Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 8110 4G announced at the MWC 2018

The Nokia 1, Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco, and the Nokia 8110 4G were just showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018.

Last year, Nokia Mobiles received a lukewarm response to its devices in India but it is gradually making its mark in the global frontier. The Nokia 8 lacked an impactful ‘x-factor’ while the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 didn’t fare too well in comparison the Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Moto G5.

Though Nokia Mobiles used to be one of the biggest brands in the mobile market (some say the Apple of the early 21st century), they’re yet to wow the world with their devices.

Nokia 8110 4G

The only Nokia feature phone to be announced at the MWC 2018, the Nokia 8110 4G is priced at 79 Euros (approximately Rs. 6,285). Termed as “another icon is reborn” after the launch of the Nokia 3310 last year, this phone should be available starting in May. And, in all honestly, the banana yellow variant looks a whole lot more appealing than the black option. Any fans of the minions?

As a feature phone, the JioPhone is much cheaper, but the Nokia phone does offer more apps that are tailored to an android rich experience.

Nokia 1

Nokia 1 has been announced at $85 (approximately Rs.5500), which is expected to launch in April 2018. But, when it actually launches in India, it will probably be more competitively priced keeping the country’s smartphone market in mind.

Alongside the Reliance JioPhone and Karbonn A40 Indian, among others, trying to penetrate the entry level market, the Nokia 1 could offer substantial competition by offering Android Go.

Going head-to-head with Xiaomi's Redmi 5A, the Nokia 1 has an edge by offering Android Oreo (Go Edition) over the Xiaomi phone’s Android Nougat interface. Although aside from longer battery life, Nokia 1 doesn’t outperform Redmi 5A in any other way. The Xiaomi phone has a faster CPU, more RAM, as well as more storage capacity. It even supports better camera resolution and HD video recording.

Android Go will really have to make an impact on providing a better user experience for the Nokia 1 to be able to take on its competition, especially since the Nokia phone only has 1GB of RAM. If Android Go works the way Google has promised that it will (note, they had the same expectation with Android One when they launched it), then the optimization of the interface will be of particular interest to users where high-speed mobile data penetration still remains low in India.

Nokia 6 (2018)

Nokia 6 (2018), thus far only available in China, was also announced at the MWC 2018. Priced at a global average of 279 Euros (Rs. 22,196), its launch is scheduled for April. It’s going to run Android Oreo out-of-the-box and be in competition with the Xiaomi Mi A1.

The Mi A1 has a dual camera feature in its favor, which the Nokia 6 does not feature as well as the fact that it runs on stock Android. Even the Redmi Note 5 has bigger screen with better resolution. Not to mention that the prices of both phones are cheaper than what is currently speculated for the Nokia 6 (2018) when it comes to India.

Sure, the Nokia 6 (2018) is an improvement over it’s predecessor with the Snapdragon 630 which is apparently 60 percent faster, but is that enough to for Nokia to make its mark in this price segment?

What is exciting about the Nokia 6, is its wireless charging with can charge the phone up to 50 percent in the span of minutes.

Nokia 7 Plus

The Nokia 7 Plus was announced at 399 Euro (Rs.31,743) to be launched in April as well. It’s unique selling proposition is its camera with 3 highly sensitive image sensors.

What’s really interesting is the Pro Camera that lets you have full control over all the key settings. There’s even a new image suite equipped with AI tech.

Nokia Mobiles is sticking to its company’s signature offer of 2 day battery life which is rare in phones with these many specs. Equipped with Snapdragon 660 SoC and 4GB RAM, one has to ask the question of whether it’s really going to be enough?

Competing against Nokia in this segment will be the Xiaomi Mi 7, that’s already cheaper. With more RAM (6GB vs 8GB) and a faster CPU (2.2 GHz vs 2.8GHz), the Xiaomi phone is a better option.

The Nokia 7 Plus does have the advantage of sporting a bigger screen as well as expandable memory.

Nokia 8 Sirocco

The Nokia 8 Sirocco is the flagship phone of the Nokia range at the MWC this year. Priced at 749 Euros (Rs.59,589), 95 percect of the phones surface is vacuum molded Gorilla Glass 5.

The phone’s exterior is carved out of a single block of stainless steel, which has greater integrity than aluminium. It’s water and dust resistant adding to its durability. At 7.5mm thin at the center to less than 2mm around the edges, the phone also supports wireless charging.

It sports the same camera capabilities as the Nokia 7 Plus but it also equipped with 3 high dynamic range microphones.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco runs on the Snapdragon 835 SoC which are also seen in the OnePlus 5T, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Motorola Moto Z2 Force. One critical difference is that while these variants still run on Android Nougat, the Nokia 8 will be running on Android O. The Nokia 8 will sport a battery that’s better than the Moto Z2 Force, but still not as big as the OnePlus 5T at 3300mAH and Mi Mix 2 at 3400mAH.

Storage capacities and RAM being at par, the main USP of the Nokia 8 is the it’s camera capabilities. While the others phones may also have dual camera capabilities, the Nokia 8 Sirocco is equipped with Carl-Zeiss optics that apparently make a world of difference.

All in all, the new Nokia 8 still needs to be priced more competitively to have an impact otherwise its competitors offer better specifications at a lower price point.

Overall

Nokia Mobiles was the first manufacturer to promise monthly security updates as well as to stay pure to Android. So far, so good.

Let’s see how these launches play out for the company. It’s not going to be easy considering the competition they face from Motorola and Xiaomi in the Indian market, but they may have a chance considering the number of people who’re loyal to the brand and expect to see great things.

Perhaps once the phones are launched in India, they’ll competitively priced to overcome the lacking specifications that their counterparts offers for a cheaper price.