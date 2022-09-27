The latest Dyson cordless vacuum rival is a familiar name… and face

Audio player loading…

Numatic, which makes the popular Henry range of vacuums, has jumped into the cordless stick vacuum market with a new addition to its line, the Henry Quick .

We’re excited to introduce Henry Quick to the Henry range, bringing a brand-new, cordless stick vacuum to the UK’s favourite vacuum brand. Henry’s always been powerful, reliable and the perfect all-rounder; now Henry Quick offers a handy addition for quick clean-ups with more capacity than most leading vacuums and completely dust-free emptying. Numatic

Many people will be familiar with the brand’s range of anthropomorphized vacuums, with the original Henry being joined by Hetty, James and George.

In addition to looking friendly, the vacuums are workhorses capable of hoovering up all sorts of dust, dirt, debris and rubble, and they’re also renowned for being reliable and robust, making them a dependable DIY-er’s companion.

The Henry Quick is a departure for Numatic in that it’s cordless, and is a stick vacuum rather than a bulkier canister model like the standard Henry range, but it promises the same robustness and dependability. We’ve had the chance to take the new vacuum for a spin, and you can find out what we thought in our Henry Quick review (opens in new tab).

Henry Quick | £299.99 at myhenry.com (opens in new tab) Now in stock and available in Henry Red and Graphite, this new cordless vacuum cleaner from Numatic is the answer to mess-free emptying. In our review we called its disposable bags – or ‘pods’ are Numatic calls them – “another genius move” from the brand. Get it while it's still in stock – we're expecting this one to fly.

Henry has been independently rated as the UK’s most reliable vacuum cleaner brand, and Numatic is one of the few companies which designs, engineers and manufactures its floor cleaning products in the UK, where it’s sold more than 14 million Henrys. However, the brand isn’t renowned for innovation in the same way that Dyson and other makers of the best cordless vacuum cleaners are but, based on our review, the wait has been so worth it.

The Henry Quick is a cordless stick vacuum that offers powerful cleaning, a generous capacity, and completely dust-free emptying. It's packed full of new technology and fuss-free features, including a clever disposable bag or ‘pod’ system for one-click emptying. The pods have a 1-litre capacity, which is more than most leading vacuums, and boasts up to 60 minutes of powerful cordless performance.

(Image credit: Future)

Our reviewer was initially a little reserved about this new stick vacuum, since she isn't overly keen on bagged vacuum cleaners. However, her verdict was that although bagged vacuuming may seem like old news, the Henry Quick looks to prove that good ideas never go out of style. It does away with the horrible dust clouds that you’ll often get when emptying a regular cordless vacuum’s dust cup, and the need to wash and dry filters.

What was identified when using a bag is that, rather obviously, you can not see how much debris is filling up the canister. On the downside, you will need to factor in the cost of the pods, as they’re not reusable – a pack of 10 will set you back £19.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Future)

The Henry Quick is only currently available on myhenry.com, but we expect to see stock land at Argos (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab), Currys (opens in new tab) and (opens in new tab)other major retailers soon.