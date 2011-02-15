Trending
Panasonic 3D LED TV line-up: DT30 and DT35 series unveiled

New 3D IPS Alpha panels shown off

Panasonic - dipping its toes into 3D LED TV territory

Panasonic has unveiled its 2011 line up of 3D LED TVs today, which included the DT30 and DT35 range.

The TVs are made from IPS Alpha panels, which marks a major change to panel production for the company.

The new panels mean that Panasonic can get scanning rates down to 2ms and cross-talk has been greatly reduced.

Size matters

This is the first time Panasonic has done a 3D LED TV line-up, with the company saying about the new TVs: "With the development of its new 3D IPS Alpha LCD panels that will now add mid-size models to the large-sized 3D PDPs to the Panasonic VIERA 3D TV line, Panasonic continues to lead the 3D TV market and meet the needs of customers all over the world."

The line-up of sizes is as follows: there's a 37-inch (TX-L37DT30) and 32-inch (TX-L32DT30) in the DT30 range and the same again – 37-inch (TX-L37DT35) and 32-inch (TX-L32DT35) – in the DT35 range.

The use of IPS Alpha LED panels is means to provide a wide viewing angle with almost no picture degradation, improved motion response and 400Hz backlight scanning.

Price and UK release date for all of the models is to be confirmed.

