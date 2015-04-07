Netflix thinks you should buy these TVs

Netflix has taken to endorsing certain TV makers and sets through a "Netflix Recommended" program that highlights "high standards for smart TVs," and today multiple TV makers revealed some of the exact models that have earned Netflix's stamp.

What it means is that Netflix considers these the best smart TVs on the market, with superior performance, ease of access and features.

You'll see the stamp when you're shopping for TVs.

Netflix-recommended TVs include Sony's Android TV models and Hisense and Insignia's Roku TVs, as well as multiple lines from LG and TCL's Roku TVs.

LG and TCL on top

LG said its 55- and 65-inch EG9600 4K UHD OLED "Art Slim Curved" models leads the charge, but its "Prime UHD" and standard UHD TVs - the UF9500, UF8500, UF7700 and UF7600 lines - are also Netflix recommended. These 2015 LG TVs all feature webOS 2.0.

"Since the initial launch of webOS, LG has led the way in making streaming services, including Netflix, easier to access and faster to launch," Netflix Device Partner Ecosystem Vice President Scott Mirer said in LG's announcement.

TCL, too, sent out an announcement to note that its 2015 Roku TVs earned Netflix's stamp of recommendation.

These include the new 3700 "Entry-Level Series," 3800 "Design Series" and top-level 3850 "Decorator Series," which stretch from 32 inches all the way to to 55 inches and cover a wide range of price points.

There are plenty of other Netflix Recommended models, and more are sure to be announced in the future. But if any of this is leaving you befuddled, check out TechRadar's comprehensive guide to smart TVs in 2015.