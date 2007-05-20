Sky HD gets bigger, better

Sky has announced a major expansion of its Sky HD high definition TV service, which celebrates its first birthday today.

Movies from all the Hollywood studios - including Warner Bros - will now be available on Sky Movies HD1 and Sky Movies HD2. Warner films Syriana, V for Vendetta and Firewall will all make their HDTV debuts on Sky.

High definition programming also gets a boost from Sky. 90 per cent of programme commissions and two-thirds of Sky One programmes will be available in HD by the end of the year.

"Today's announcement means Sky is the place for movie fans to enjoy blockbuster films through a fantastic at-home TV experience. It also shows our commitment to making the best of Sky available in high definition, across the schedule", says Brian Sullivan, Managing Director of BSkyB's Customer Group.

"People want to enjoy the ultimate viewing experience when they're watching movies, sports, entertainment or documentaries, and that's why over a quarter of a million people have already signed up to Sky HD already," he said.

Coming soon to Sky HD

United 93 (Sky Movies HD)

X-Men: The Last Stand (Sky Movies (HD)

24 (Sky One HD)

Lost (Sky One HD)

Football: UEFA Champions League Final (Sky Sports HD)

Golf: Majors Tournament (Sky Sports HD)

Cricket: Test matches against the West Indies and India (Sky Sports HD)

Horse riding: Royal International Horse Show (Sky Sports HD)

The Guardian Hay Festival (Sky Arts HD)

BBC HD programmes will also be available through Sky. Highlights include Glastonbury, Wimbledon 2007 and the Concert For Diana.