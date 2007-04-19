High-def's relentless march continues

Sales of high definition TV and video devices in Europe will surge by 158 per cent to 28.1 million units this year, according to a new report. Research firm Strategy Analytics predicts that by 2012, 70 per cent of European homes will own at least one HD TV, up from 8 per cent in 2006.

In its report High Definition TV and Video Device Sales Forecast: Europe , Strategy Analytics predicts that by 2012 some 44 per cent of European homes will own HD TV receivers, both as set-top boxes and integrated digital TVs. Twenty seven per cent will own HD digital media players, 26 per cent HD disc players, and 15 per cent will use HD portable devices.

"Europe's high definition TV transition is well under way," said David Mercer, principal analyst at Strategy Analytics.

"The trend toward high definition TV and video is being driven by surging demand for LCD and plasma TVs, the vast majority of which are capable of displaying HD," Peter King, director of Strategy Analytics Connected Home Devices, added.