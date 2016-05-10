Game of Thrones, a little known political drama, just broke Sky's viewing records

Sky's faith in global hit Game of Thrones has been rewarded with a record-breaking audience of nearly five million people in the UK. Simulcasts, downloads and streaming have lifted it to new heights.

GoT has been a huge success for HBO, and has been massively popular on Sky Atlantic - where it has been a cornerstone of Sky's premium entertainment channel.

Combined with Sky Go and Sky Q app streaming - which adds a million to the total - the first episode has been watched 4.8 million times, with multiple airings, simulcasts and Sky+ DVR recordings giving a plethora of options.

The night is dark and full of streamers

"Across Europe, the Game of Thrones phenomenon continues to build, said Gary Davey, Managing Director of Content.

"We're so proud that through our partnership with HBO we can be part of it, as well as offer our customers the flexibility to watch their favourite show in a way that suits them best.

"Three years ago we declared Game of Thrones to be the best TV series of all time. And as these numbers demonstrate, the show just keeps getting better."