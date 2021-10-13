Target PS5 restock today wasn't meant to be yours this time – here's why

You may have seen that there was a Target PS5 restock today, but we can confirm that it was a small local PS5 drop that wasn't available at all Target store locations in the US.

Instead, if you follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider – follow and turn on notifications – you'll get PS5 is in stock nationwide. But today at Target wasn't your big chance to buy the PlayStation 5. Instead, it was limited to a few Target stores and even fewer consoles at those stores (none in New York in New Jersey, for example).

Here's how to know when there's a true PS5 restock:

Changing the zip code during the Target PS5 restock, we saw that there was about one and three PS5 consoles in stock; a few larger Super Target stores may have had six or nine available, according to our tracking data.

Also, if it said there was one console left in stock, there were probably zero consoles. Why? Because we saw PS5 Disc restock a week-and-a-half ago at Target and if customers didn't pick up the Sony console by then, the inventory went back into the system, but with very little chance to actually buy it.

What to do today: Click on this screenshot of a PS5 restock alert from Twitter tracker Matt Swider and turn on notifications (that little bell icon in the profile) for instant alerts.

What time was the Target PS5 restock today?

We're not officially calling this a full Target PS5 restock, but it was just before 7:38am EDT, which fits right into the pattern that Target uses when opening up online orders for its consoles that are always for picking up the PS5 in stores (Target never ships).

Again, our PS5 Twitter tracker caught the Target PS5 restock, but decided to not send out an alert when only a few select zip codes had the console in such small numbers. We're looking for the next Target PS5 restock date a week and a half from today.

Target stores had been getting in a fresh batch of PS5 consoles during the last week, according to our sources who contacted Matt Swider on Twitter, but with this minor restock, the table is now reset. This was far from the 22 PS5 consoles per store we usually see during a medium-sized Target PS5 restock.

Instead of Target, we recommend focusing on Sony Direct tonight, the official store of the PlayStation brand. Sony has confirmed that a 2pm EDT exclusive restock will happen today, but only people with a special email invite to a private virtual queue.

The thing is, Sony sometimes opens up a second virtual queue to all PSN users, so you could be able to claim the console at 5pm EDT or 6pm EDT if that happens.

The Target PS5 restock time is firm

The Target PS5 restock time is consistent in 2021, even if the date is unpredictable. It's always been within a one-hour range between 7am EDT and 8am EDT, with the most popular time being 7:40am EDT. Even the surprise restock today, August 10, filled with just leftover PlayStation 5 consoles, was at 7:45am EDT.

Why does Target do such early morning restocks when that's 4:45am PDT? It's due to the fact that stores aren't open yet open on the East coast of the United States, so people are unlikely (well, less likely) to come to the Target store location trying to buy the console that's sitting in their online cart.

The good news about such an early start time on the West coast of the US is that you are competing for PS5 console inventory with your local neighbors. While we can't stress enough that you're required to order it online (please stop showing up to Target stores trying to secure a walk-in purchase), you have to select a store to pick it up at. Target hasn't had a ship-to-home option in months. Because it's so early, you have a better chance to buy the PS5 at Target during those early morning hours.

Target PS5 restock alternatives

There hasn't been a Best Buy PS5 restock for everyone in over two weeks, as it has recently restricted the PS5 to its Totaltech members (cost $199).

We are due for a Walmart PS5 restock, so there may be inventory movement there this week. We're all waiting for the next GameStop PS5 restock, which has consistently been the best opportunity to buy a PS5 – you just have to be a PowerUp Rewards Pro member ($15 a year) and be OK with buying a bundle. People decry the bundles and dislike the membership fee, but it does ward off resellers from profiting off the console.

Finally, Amazon in the US, routinely has once a month, typically late into the month, so look out on or around October 21. It hasn't had a middle-of-the-night PS5 restock since June, so be aware it can happen at any time in the next week.