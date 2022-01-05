Get ready for this week's PS5 restock at Target right here

It's strongly rumoured that a PS5 restock will be held at Target later this week.

The news comes from YouTuber Jake Randall on Twitter, who has received information showing hundreds of PS5 consoles in the stock database of various Target stores across the US.

No firm date is given when this Target PS5 restock will go live, but its strongly expected to take place between 6am - 9am ET on Thursday or Friday. Best set your alarm clocks early, then, if you want to give yourself the best chance of bagging a console.

Unlike recent PS5 restocks at Walmart and Best Buy, you don't need to be signed up to a membership program in order to purchase a console. Just make sure you're all logged in and ready to go before the rumoured restock time as you can be sure these will sell out in a matter of minutes.

You can use the links below to find both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition store pages at Target. These might not be live if you're checking now, though, as Target only enables them when stock is available. We'll be back to provide an update as soon as we hear of any news about this week's PS5 restock at Target - or when it goes live.

PS5: $499 at Target

The PS5 is undoubtedly the most sought-after games console right now. Target is expected to go live on either January 6 or 7 between 6-9am ET with its next PS5 restock. These will sell out in rapid time so get yourself logged in and be ready to refresh this page repeatedly once the drop happens. Note: the link may not work until consoles are available to buy.

PS5 (Digital Edition): $399 at Target

The PS5 Digital Edition costs $100 less than the main PS5 but it doesn't include a disc tray so you will have to buy all of your games digitally. Fewer of these consoles are manufactured - and Target will have considerably less available this week - so it's generally harder to get one during a restock. Note: the link may not work until consoles are available to buy.

This latest drop follows a pair of PS5 restocks held by Walmart over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as well as one final restock in early December. For a good while at the end of last year, the retailer had been the best place in the US to secure a PS5 console, though there was also some availability at Amazon and GameStop.

If this latest Target restock comes and goes and you aren't successful this time, do stick with us as we'll be following all the latest restock news throughout 2022 in our where to buy the PS5 hub. You can also use the quick links below to check for stock at any time at all the top retailers. If you go come away with a win, get yourself some discounted games and accessories with our look at this month's best PS5 deals.

