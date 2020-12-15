Surprise: Walmart PS5 restock coming for anyone disappointed by Best Buy

Walmart PS5 restock is incoming, according to the official website of the US retailer. You'll be able to buy the PS5 console at 3pm ET / 1pm PST, which is good news for anyone who just missed out on the Best Buy PS5 restock that happened today.

Both the PS5 disc version Walmart and PS5 Digital Edition will be on sale, though Walmart is making it a point to say "Available online only" and "while supplies last." So don't go to its physical stores hoping for the console, and expect a lot of people to be vying for a few PS5 consoles online at $499 and $399.

PS5 Disc version: stock due today at Walmart

Walmart PS5 restock for the standalone console has become the unicorn of gaming purchases in 2020. But the company promises it'll be back in stock in the next hour.

PS5 Digital Edition: stock due today at Walmart

You'll also be able to buy the $399 PS5 Digital Edition when the US retailer's restock launches. Like the disc version of the PS5, restock will be online only, so don't try to find it at actual Walmart stores.View Deal

This scheduled Walmart PS5 restock may be one of the last times to get a PS5 before Christmas. Although Walmart doesn't indicate when this particular PS5 inventory will ship, Sony's own Sony Direct store does say that December 17 is the very last day to order through its website for delivery before Christmas. So you're running out of time.

Other retails that have had PS5 in stock previously

It never hurts to check out other American retailers that may have the PS5 in stock. We've been surprised b Target and GameStop with random PlayStation 5 restock, so it's a good idea to cover all of your bases.