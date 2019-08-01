Surface Book 2 vs. Surface Pro 6: Which one should you buy?

This article originally appeared on Windows Central and has been inducted into our Back to School guide

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Microsoft) Surface Pro The latest Surface Pro is a stunning Windows 10 device. It's one of the best tablets you can buy right now running Microsoft's OS. It's portable, capable (depending on spec) and can even be used as a notebook. Pros:

Portable performance

Versatile with Type Cover

Solid build quality

More affordable Cons:

Lack of USB Type-C

Worse battery life Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Microsoft) Surface Book 2 Surface Book 2 is pretty much the ultimate Windows 10 PC. It's an excellent notebook and tablet, depending on your needs. There's even the option for a dedicated GPU, and yes you can even game on it. It can get very expensive though. Pros:

Excellent build quality

Can play games

All-day battery life

Detachable keyboard Cons:

Very expensive

No Thunderbolt 3 or eGPU support

Windows Mixed Reality support

(Image credit: Future)

We're big fans of Microsoft's Surface family of products and have used every entry since the very first Surface tablet. Spending thousands of hours with Surface, we've accumulated bags of experience to recommend the right Surface for you.

The Surface Pro 6 and Surface Book 2 are two very different devices, targeting two very different groups of consumers. If you prefer a tablet experience, don't need to do inking, won't use the device with a physical keyboard much and would like to save some cash, Surface Pro 6 is the better option.

Should you want to go all out and enjoy the signature Windows 10 on Surface experience, nothing beats the Surface Book 2 — so long as your pockets are deep for the more expensive configurations.

Similar numbers on Surface

Surface Pro 6 Surface Book 2 Display 12.3-inch PixelSense Display 13.5-inch PixelSense display / 15-inch PixelSense display Display resolution 2736 x 1824 267ppi 13-inch: 3000 x 2000 at 267 PPI / 15-inch: 3240 x 2160 at 260 PPI Processor Intel Core i5-8250U / Intel Core i7-8650U Intel Core i5-7300U / Intel Core i7-8650U Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD Memory 8GB or 16GB RAM 8GB or 16GB RAM Native graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 13-inch: Intel HD Graphics 620, NVIDIA GTX 1050 / 15-inch: NVIDIA GTX 1060 Rear camera 8MP 8MP Front camera 5MP Windows Hello 5MP Windows Hello Audio Stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium Stereo Speakers w/ Dolby Audio Premium, Windows Sonic for Headphones, Dolby Atmos for Headphones compatible Xbox Wireless No 13-inch: No / 15-inch: Yes Ports 1x full-size USB 3.0, Mini DisplayPort, Headset jack, Surface Connect, microSDXC card reader 2x USB Type-A 3.1 (Gen1), Full-size SDXC card reader (UHS-II), Headphone jack (3.5mm), 2x Surface Connect Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1 Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1 Battery life Up to 13.5 hours Up to 17 hours Pen Surface Pen Surface Pen Dimensions 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm (11.50 x 7.9 x 0.33 inch) 13-inch: 312 x 232 x 23 mm (12.3 x 9.14 x 0.90 inch) / 15-inch: 343 x 251 x 23 mm (13.5 x 9.87 x 0.90 in) Weight 1.73 lbs (784 g) 13-inch: 1,642 g (3.62 lbs) Tablet: 719 g (1.59 lbs) / 15-inch: 1,905 g (4.20 lbs) Tablet: 817 g (1.80 lbs)

Surface performance

Surface Book 2 is the more powerful device, without question. Both devices can be configured with the same Intel Core i7 processor, but the Surface Book 2 has the advantage of a dedicated GPU and better overall computing. It's designed for extended power use, while the Surface Pro is more of a tablet you can use for intensive tasks irregularly.

Because there's no dedicated GPU inside the Surface Pro 6, you'll need to rely on the Intel iGPU, and the Surface Pro 6 doesn't have Intel Iris graphics. This isn't a decision made by Microsoft, but Intel with its 8th-gen line-up of processors. If you need to rely on graphics processing, the only choice here is Surface Book 2.

Portable computing

Surface Pro 6 is more versatile and incredibly powerful tablet — you try running the full desktop Adobe Photoshop suite on an iPad — and while it does offer a battery life of around 13 hours, the Surface Book 2 edges out in front with upwards of 17 hours. It's not a huge difference, but worth considering if you're often found without power outlets.

Something to bear in mind is pricing, which is where the Surface Pro 6 wins big time. The tablet starts from just $900, while you can expect to pay $1,150 for the Surface Book 2. Surface Pro 6 is almost as good as the Surface Book 2 and can even be kitted out with better internals than the base model Surface Book 2, but Microsoft's 2-in-1 notebook is simply better overall.

Surface Pro 6 for tighter budgets

Microsoft's Surface Pro 6 isn't a slouch, but a powerful tablet with massive potential in the right hands. It's also the cheaper of the two devices, when not including the optional Type Cover and Surface Pen. If you're all about a lighter, tablet-like Windows 10 experience, the Surface Pro 6 is likely the better choice.

The ultimate Windows 10 experience

Microsoft did so well with the Surface Book 2, we gave it a full five-star rating and raved about all of its features. Sure, it's the more expensive device in this comparison, but you get so much more in terms of configurations with the addition of discrete GPUs, making it a killer notebook.