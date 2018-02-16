Star Wars: Jedi Challenges - play this great game at PC Gamer Weekender 2018

Ever wanted to have a lightsaber duel with Darth Maul or Darth Vader? Now is your chance with the Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR kit that puts some of the biggest villains from the Star Wars universe in your living room ready for a fight.

If you attend the PC Gamer Weekender on February 17 or 18, you'll be able to try out the experience for yourself.

We praised the game for its innovative ideas and excellent use of mixed reality technology, but the high price was a bit of a downside...so being able to try it out for free is the perfect opportunity for any Star Wars fan.

Feel the force

Plus if you visit the Lenovo booth at the show - where you'll be able to try out Star Wars: Jedi Challenges - you'll also be able to try out the Moto Z2 Play and GamePad mod with over 50 different games that are preloaded on the phone.

Those are all ready to play on the phone at the booth including Dead Trigger 2, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Final Fantasy IV, Grand Theft Auto III and many, many more.

The PC Gamer Weekender is a show at the Olympia in London with the UK's largest 'ready to play' PC Gaming floor, workshops, a Common Room showcasing indie talent, esports tournaments and much, much more.

Lots of new games will be playable at the show too including post-apocalyptic RPG Biomutant, RTS/RPG hybrid SpellForce 3, turn-based strategy games Frozen Synapse 2 and Phoenix Point as well as co-op vs horde sequel Warhammer: Vermintide 2.

Everything kicks off on February 17 and continues on February 18, so if you're into PC gaming be sure to head down to the show and get involved.