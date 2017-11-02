Sony launches three new wireless noise cancelling headphones in the UAE

Following a launch at IFA, Sony has brought its new range of wireless noise cancelling headphones to the UAE. The three variants which include the headband style WH-1000XM2, the behind-the-neck style WI-1000X, and the completely wireless WF-1000X are now on sale across retail stores in Dubai and the rest of the Emirates.

Sony also unveiled a massive 1.7m tall audio system, the MHC-V90DW which looks very retro but has the sound output to wake up your entire neighbourhood with its open back-type cabinet that Sony calls "Spread Sound Generator." With the Sony Music Center and Fiestable mobile apps, the V90DW can wirelessly synchronise with up to 10 compatible speakers. It's currently available for AED 2,999.

Managing Director of Sony Middle East and Africa, Taro Kimura commented: “We are launching today very diverse products that cater to two ends of the audio entertainment spectrum. We have new industry leading Wireless Noise Cancelling headphones for personal use and a very big and very loud Hi-Fi system to light up any party.

Meet the family

Priced at AED 1,499, the WH-1000XM2 is the spiritual successor for the awesome MDR-1000X that we looked at last year. Like it's predecessor, it's an over-ear headband style set of noise cancellation headphones. New to this year's model is better battery life and options to tailor the sound to your environment.

The second headset is a behind-the-neck style WI-1000X that retails for AED 1,199, is designed for the commuter and features a battery life of 10 hours. It has the world’s first ‘Atmospheric Pressure Optimising’ feature, that uses sensors to detect the air pressure around you and optimise the Wireless Noise Cancelling accordingly.

Both the WH-1000XM2 and the WI-1000X work with Sony's new "Headphones Connect” app to allow customising how users want the headphones to adjust to their surroundings. The ‘Adaptive Sound Control’ feature offers Wireless Noise Cancelling and ambient sound preferences to suit different environments.

Last but certainly not the least, Sony also showcased it's completely wireless WF-1000X ear phones. They're equipped with a 6mm driver for a dynamic sound despite their miniscule size. The headphones power up automatically connect to the last device they were paired with as soon as you take them out of their charging case which can keep the device charged for 9 hours. The WH-1000XM2 are available for AED 1,499.