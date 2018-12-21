Some of the best Nintendo Switch games are on sale before Christmas

Steam isn’t the only one holding a massive digital sale, the Nintendo Switch has a boat load of digital titles up for discount right before Christmas.

This massive sale includes many of the Switch’s best third party games going for just $10, including Rocket League, Don’t Starve, Retro City Rampage DX, Axiom Verge and Fuji just to name a few – perfect for loading up your Switch with games before you travel for the holidays.

At the same time, you’ll find some of the first deals of the year on recent hits, like Diablo III: Eternal Collection, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate.

But, enough waffling, have at these spectacular Nintendo Switch games on discount.

Rocket League: $19.99 $9.99 at Nintendo

Soccer with rocket cars? As crazy as that combination might sound, it’s real and spectacular. If you’re still on the fence, perhaps saving $10 may sway you into getting this great game.View Deal

Axiom Verge: $19.99 $9.99 at Nintendo

Metroid Prime 4 is still a ways off, but Axiom Verge is the closest thing to a classic Metroidvania game, and it’s a good one at that, don’t pass up the chance to buy it for $10 off.

Furi: $19.99 $9.99 at Nintendo

This game might look like any old hack and slash game, but it’s actually a 3rd person bullet hell game masquerading as a boss rush game. Trust us, this is a great, challenging experience made even better now that its going for $10 off.View Deal

Thumper: $19.99 $7.99 at Nintendo

This rhythm-based action game is a blend of Ikaruga meets Guitar Hero. This synth-thrashing experience is unlike any other and it’s also going for a uniquely bigger $12 discount.View Deal

Banner Saga 1: $24.99 $9.99 at Nintendo

This Viking epic as told through a role-playing strategy game is one of the most unique games you’ll find on the Nintendo Switch and all three chapters are currently going on sale before the holiday. There’s never been a better time to jump in as the first game is going for $15 off.View Deal

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: $39.99 $25.99 at Nintendo

Crash is back and on the Switch all of its high-definition glory. Not only do you get three great platformer games in one package but also a $14 discount.View Deal

Diablo III: Eternal Collection: $59.99 $39.99 at Nintendo

The only thing better than slaying demons and the literal devil is all the sweet loot you’ll get in this game. Now’s the perfect time to buy this acclaimed action role-playing game for $20 off.View Deal