Sprint is ditching some Windows Phones, but not Windows Phone

Update: A Sprint spokesperson sent the following statement to TechRadar:

"At this time, HTC 8XT and Samsung ATIV S Neo have been available for more than 18 months. There is still some inventory available in some of our retail stores, but the devices are no longer available on our website. We do expect to bring new Windows Phone devices to our customers in the near future, and Sprint is committed to offering a variety of operating systems to our customers."

So it appears it's just some Windows Phones - not Windows Phone as a whole - that have disappeared from the carrier's site.

It's still strange that Sprint even removed Windows Phone from the site's menu, but for now we'll take the carrier at its word.

Original story follows…

Sprint's disinterest in selling Windows Phone devices may have finally bubbled over, as the carrier appears to have removed all traces of the OS from its website.

Maybe Sprint doesn't heart Windows Phone quite as much as we thought?

A search for Windows Phone devices on Sprint.com comes up empty, and the site's menu now lists only iOS, Android and BlackBerry.

We've asked Sprint to clarify its current stance on Windows Phone, but so far we haven't heard back.

Meanwhile Microsoft and Amazon are still selling Sprint versions of Windows Phone devices like the Samsung Ativ S Neo and HTC 8XT. Guess they didn't get the memo.

It's not a good month for Microsoft's OS, as Huawei trashed Windows Phone earlier in December. Hopefully everyone has better luck with Windows 10.

Via Windows Central