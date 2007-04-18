Thunderbird 2.0 set to fly today

The latest version of Mozilla 's popular Thunderbird email application is now available to download.

Thunderbird 2.0 supports Windows Vista and features a number of clever new functions such as advanced email message tags, improved user interface and more support for add-ons.

Mozilla has also made it easier to access emails from Gmail and .Mac through Thunderbird - just type in your password and the email application will do the rest.

Message history, a new search function and improved spam filter are other key improvements, Mozilla said . The built-in security functions in Thunderbird have also been extended to protect users against phishing attempts.