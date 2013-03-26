Microsoft reveals Blue isn't a figment of our imaginations

Microsoft has decided to bring its Build developers conference south this year, announcing today that the annual gathering will occupy San Francisco's Moscone Center June 26 - June 28.

Here, devs will get a hearty dose of update news for its Windows properties. Intriguing enough, but Microsoft also decided to drop a little blue bombshell by officially acknowledging the rumored Blue update we've heard about - and seen - in recent weeks.

"With a remarkable foundation of products in market and a clear view of how we will evolve the company, product leaders across Microsoft are working together on plans to advance our devices and services, a set of plans referred to internally as 'Blue,'" wrote Frank X. Shaw, corporate vice president of corporate communications at Microsoft, in a blog post today.

Shaw was sure to point out that "Blue" will remain an internal term and consumers will hear a less pixelated moniker.

