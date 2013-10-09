Turn on, tune in and See It all from a tweet

It's no secret Twitter is a handy tool for TV fans to hold real-time conversations about their favorite shows, but now viewers can actually control the tube from the very same place.

Twitter announced a new partnership with Comcast and NBCUniversal called See It, which gives Xfinity TV subscribers the ability to actually control their cable box from tweets about their favorite shows.

Rather than just engage in chatter about a show, See It lets viewers change the channel, set their DVR to record and even play a show On Demand, all from an expanded tweet.

"By partnering with Comcast, we'll be able to make it easier than ever to turn on the show everyone is talking about and jump into the conversation," Twitter's Vice-President of Business Development & Platform Jana Messerschmidt explained in a blog post.

See it soon

To activate See It, Comcast Xfinity TV subscribers tap a button in their Twitter app, which prompts the user to log into their account and select where they'd like to view the program.

With the fall television season now in full swing, See It will be up and running for a wide variety of NBCUniversal content across the company's entire network, which includes NBC as well as cable properties such as USA, Syfy, Bravo and E!.

Shows with See It enabled include Sunday Night Football as well as popular primetime fare like "The Voice," "The Blacklist," "Suits" and the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Twitter hopes to expand its partnership with Comcast to include additional content providers, although the microblogging service remains mum on current plans to bring it to competing services.