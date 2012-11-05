Skype prepaid vouchers hit UK high street

Skype users will now be able to top-up their credit with prepaid vouchers after the Microsoft-owned company signed a deal with UK retailers.

Skype cards will now be available from 1,400 stores in the UK, including WH Smith, Asda, Sainsbury's, PC World and Currys and can be easily redeemed at Skype.com

Although Skype-to-Skype calls and instant messages are free, the credit can be used to make cheap calls to landlines and mobiles, access the video conferencing functionality and connect to Skype Wi-Fi hotspots.

The cards, which will cost between £10 and £20 can also be used to buy Skype subscriptions, such as the monthly unlimited calls to landlines in Europe (£5.74 a month) and around the world (£9.76 a month).

Keeping in touch

Enrico Noseda, Head of Market Development for the EMEA region at Skype said: "We see Skype Prepaid Cards as yet another option for users to get more out of the Skype experience, either as a way to add Skype Credit to their account or as a perfect gift for friends and family to allow them to keep in touch more easily.

"The Skype Credit can be used in whichever way and on whichever device best suits the user, making it as easy as possible to be together whenever we are apart."