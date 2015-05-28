Android Pay unveiled: this is the new Google Wallet

Android officially announces Android Pay at Google IO 2015.

Google boasts simplicity with Google Play. To use, all a user must do is unlock their phone and place in front of the NFC terminal. No external app is needed to complete the purchase.

For security, when your credit card is added to Google Pay, the system creates a new virtual account number, preventing your actual credit card info from being shared with the store.

It currently is working with major credit card companies to make sure that your current card will work with Google Pay, as well as working with AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile to make sure that new phones will be Google Pay-enabled. Google Pay will work with any Android with NFC.

Google Pay will work in over 700,00 retailers, including McDonald's, Bloomingdale's, and Macy's.

Android will also be available from developers in-app, to help accelerate the purchase process, including Lyft, Grubhub, Chipotle, and Uber.

More info to come soon, from Google IO 2015.