Sky preparing to ditch TV satellite dishes as streaming takes over

Sky is looking to make its TV packages more flexible, stating that it intends to soon offer all of its channels over the internet – without the need for a satellite installation.

The move, which Sky is calling a "major development", will allow the broadcaster to cut its costs while also offering more affordable and convenient packages to customers.

With younger audiences used to the convenience and cost of cheaper streaming-only services, and the fact that younger generations are increasingly relying on rental properties where the installation of a satellite may not be permitted, the move has the potential to massively expand Sky's user base.

Italy will be the first nation offered the new web-based services, with Austria to follow. A UK roll-out is expected in 2019.

Streaming Sky

Sky is no stranger to streaming options, with its Now TV and Sky Go services offering online access to its suite of shows and films.

Revealing its financial results for the six months up to the end of 2017, the company revealed that its revenue per UK and Ireland user dropped by £1 to £46 a month. However, the number of customers leaving its services also dropped year on year, from 11.6% to 11.2%. An online-only service would help diversify Sky's offering, and also give it a good reason to push its broadband services.

The switch to streaming is the latest move in Sky's attempt to sew up the lower end of the market too, following today's reveal of the Now TV Stick – the cheapest way to get access to exclusive Sky shows in the UK.

Via: BBC