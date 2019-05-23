Samsung launches wireless power bank and charging pad in India starting at Rs 3,699

Samsung has launched it's Wireless Power Bank and Wireless Charging Duo Pad in India which starts at Rs 3,699. The two wireless accessories offer fast charging solutions to users with Qi-compatible products. The power bank and the charging pad can be used to charge Qi certified phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S10 or accessories like Galaxy Watch and Buds.

The Wireless Power Bank has a 10,000mAh battery capacity and is priced at Rs 3,699 and comes in two colour variants- Silver and Pink. On the other hand, the Wireless Charging Duo Pad costs Rs 5,999 and is available in black and white colour options.

Both the power bank and charging pad will be available sometime in the next few weeks across Samsung e-Shop, Opera House and retail stores, along with Flipkart and Amazon India.

Image Credits: Samsung

Samsung's Wireless Power Bank comes with 10,000mAh battery capacity and can power two devices at the same time. The power bank doubles up as a wireless charging pad and through the USB output, another phone or device can be recharged. It is made from aluminum and has a wireless charging dock on one of the side.

The power bank is thin at 15.09mm and supports Adaptive Fast Charging and 15W Quick Charge 2.0. It is compatible with all Qi-certified devices in the market right now.

Image Credits: Samsung

The Wireless Charging Duo Pad can charge two devices simultaneously and supports both Fast Charge 1.0 and 2.0 solutions. Samsung claims that the charging pad recharges Galaxy S10 phones by upto 30 minutes faster than previous iterations.

So in situations where a user has to charge their phone and smartwatch at the same time, this dual charging dock will come in very handy. Like the power bank, the wireless charging pad is compatible with all Qi-certified products.