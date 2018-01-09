Razer’s newest wireless gaming mouse can’t live without its charging pad

We’ve seen plenty of wireless gaming peripherals at CES 2018, but Razer is putting a unique spin on its own entry with the Mamba Firefly HyperFlux.

Rather than use wireless power to charge a battery, Razer’s new wireless gaming mouse uses it to power the mouse directly. The result is a peripheral that dies within seconds of leaving its wireless charging pad (or when not plugged into a USB port).

That might sound like a perplexing and useless feature for anyone who wants to use their mouse on a range of devices, instead of a single mouse pad – and you’d be right in some respects – but it’s also enabled Razer to create one of the industry’s lightest gaming mice yet.

Weighing in at 96 grams (0.21 pounds), the Razer Mamba Firefly HyperFlux feels almost like nothing when you pick it up. That’s all thanks to it not being weighed down by an accompanying USB cable or the usual batteries you’ll find in a wireless peripheral.

This lightweight mouse is also packing a serious Razer 5G optical sensor with mouse sensitivity up to 16,000 DPI, mechanical mouse buttons and Razer Chroma lighting.

While it's light in the hand, the Mamba Firefly HyperFlux will cost a hefty $249 (about £180, AU$320) when it arrives in the coming weeks.

Image 1 of 2 Razer Nommo Chroma Image 2 of 2 Razer Nommo Pro

Pump it up

In another impressive announcement, Razer has introduced some of the most incredible PC gaming speakers we’ve ever heard, the Nommo and Nommo Pro.

The Nommo Pro is a 2.1 channel THX-certified speaker system that also leverages Dolby Virtual Speaker technology for gaming immersion. As Razer explains, each speaker comes with an Dupont Kevlar coated driver that projects solid mids, while silk-woven tweeters produce smooth and balanced highs. Meanwhile a cylindrical downward-firing subwoofer (think Mac Pro looks) is designed to generate airflow for consistent, deep tones.

The Razer Nommo, meanwhile, is designed as a more traditional, but still great-sounding 2.0 speaker system. In this case custom three-inch Woven Glass Fiber drivers deliver power and clarity, while elongated rear-firing bass ports produce low tones, and at the same time reduce distortion at high volume levels.

Both speakers are available with Razer’s Chroma lighting, and they project a lighting ring on the outside of each speaker base.

The Razer Nommo Chroma is priced at $149 (about £110, AU$190) and a non-chroma version of the Nommo will be available for $99 (about £70, AU$130) – both will be available starting on January 9 on the Razer Store and worldwide later this month. Razer hasn’t specified a release date for the Nommo Pro, but it will retail for $499 (about £370, AU$640).