Razer unveils new workstation to woo creative professionals

Razer has announced the Blade 15 Studio Edition laptop powered by some of the most impressive laptop specifications till date. The new offering is aimed at creative professionals like graphic designers and audio engineers who do not like to compromise on the performance of their machines.

The Blade 15 Studio Edition is embedded with a Quadro RTX GPU, a 4K OLED display and an Intel Core i7 processor that can churn out up to 5.1 GHz clock speeds.

The laptop, equipped with top-of-the-line specifications, comes at a hefty price tag of $4,300 (£3,484/AU$6476), and is on sale NOW in the US and Canada at Razer’s website and select retailers.

Blade 15 Studio Edition

The new Razer workstation is powered by an all-new 8 core 10th Gen. Intel i7 10875H CPU and an Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 Studio Edition GPU that smoothly handles graphics-intensive tasks. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Pro operating system out of the box.

It offers 1TB of SSD storage that is expandable up to 4TB. As far as memory is concerned, users will get 32GB RAM with support for up to 64GB. The 4K OLED display offers a 1ms second response time, covers 100% DCI-P3, and is custom calibrated to offer colour accuracy, claims the manufacturer. A Gorilla Glass panel provides added protection to the display.

The Blade 15 Studio Edition comes with ample connectivity ports including two USB Type-C ports, three USB Type-A ports in all, a headphone/mic jack, an SD card reader and an HDMI 2.0 port. One of the USB Type-C ports is also a Thunderbolt 3 port.

Since it is a Razer laptop, it also has a per-key RGB backlit keyboard. The laptop supports Windows Hello and has an in-built 720p webcam.