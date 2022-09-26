Pure VPN joins forces with Samsung to build a safer online world

Audio player loading…

One of the best VPN services around, PureVPN has joined forces with Samsung Electronics to build a safer online world together.

The plan is to integrate Enhanced Privacy Protection (EPP) technology into Samsung's Secure Wi-Fi feature.

Masking users' identity and traffic, it will add a layer of anonymity to secure against online threats, manipulation and misuse.

The next level of mobile data security

"We’re proud to be partnering with Samsung at a time when there is increased focus on digital security and privacy globally. These are the absolute rights of all internet users and we’re happy Samsung is leading from the front in the mobile device space," said PureVPN vice-president Bilal Saleem Khan.

A leading VPN provider with more than 15 years of experience in the security software sector, PureVPN strives to keep up with an ever-changing online world.

This is why, a few months ago, it already became the first provider to add quantum-resistance encryption keys to its VPN.

Now, through its partnership with Samsung, PureVPN wants to bring smartphone data security to the next level.

While Samsung's Secure Wi-Fi was first announced in 2017, the integration of PureVPN's Enhanced Privacy Protection (EPP) will add a further layer of encryption to secure mobile user data and boost their online privacy.