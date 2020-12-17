PS5 Walmart restock: it's back in stock right now – here's how to get it

Update 3:20pm EST / 12:20pm PST: the regular edition is out of stock but the PS5 Digital Edition is still in stock, get it now!

There's a Walmart PS5 restock today, meaning you'll be able to buy Sony's hard-to-find console – if you're fast enough to get through Walmart's online checkout, of course. We're here to help you buy one right now.

The PS5 Walmart restock time is 3pm EST / 12pm PST, meaning the deals are live right now, and we know thousands of people will be trying to buy a few PlayStation 5 consoles.

Unlike other US retailers, Walmart won't force you into buying a bundle – you can buy the disc-based PS5 or the PS5 Digital Edition. Both will be on sale.

Critical advice to buy PS5 at Walmart The PS5 restock date and time is today at 3pm EST, but Walmart will sell out almost instantly. According to our deals experts, stick around and smash that blue 'Add to cart' button. Walmart will have PS5 in stock at 3:10pm, 3:20pm, 3:30pm, and 3:40pm EST, turning off and on its inventory every four or so minutes.

Editor's notes: some people have been doubting that Walmart has PS5 in stock at all, but I did get get confirmation that our PS5 restock tracker helped out at least one buyer who has been trying relentlessly via Walmart: my sister. Here's proof – a Walmart PS5 order confirmation – for those who doubt anyone would make it to checkout. It took a lot of refreshing and luck, apparently, but my nephews are getting a PS5 for Christmas (or a few days into the New Year, shipping permitting). In other words: keep trying, folks.

(Image credit: Future)

Here are some tips:

Tips to get a PS5 at Walmart: go through the links above early (before the Walmart PS5 page crashes) and sign into your account. Ensure your credit card information and shipping address are updated. This will make final checkout faster.

This scheduled Walmart PS5 restock may be one of the last times to get a PS5 before the end of the year. Walmart now days this particular PS5 inventory will ship after Christmas, whereas Sony's own Sony Direct store does say that December 17 is the very last day to order through its website for delivery before Christmas. So – not to rush you, but you're running out of time.

It never hurts to check out other American retailers that may have the PS5 in stock. We've been surprised b Target and GameStop with random PlayStation 5 restock, so it's a good idea to cover all of your bases.

We'll also note that we hadn't seen the Sony Direct store (listed above) launch any new consoles until yesterday, which was unusual after a week of daily restrocks, so its next PS5 restock could happen today as well. We could see three US retailers have it in stock in a single 24 hour period, which has been unheard of since Sony's November 12, 2020 launch.