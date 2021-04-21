PS5 restock: Target, GameStop and Walmart – when PS5 will be for sale

Target PS5 update: Our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider will sent you an alert when PS5 is back in stock – if you follow his account. However, we don't expect a Target PS5 restock today, April 21. Matt is working to confirm the next restock date for Target, GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy. His Twitter tracker account is also ready with alerts for Newegg, Sam's Club, Costco and Antonline. American retailers are not due to have regular next-gen console stock until 2022, according to analysts. That means if you see PS5 for sale, you should buy it as soon as it's available.

When will PS5 restock in the US?

We're waiting on PS5 restock news today as there was no Target PS5 restock, though the Sony console is supposed to be back in stock at the US retailer soon. Matt will send you a Twitter tracker alert when there is a restock.

There is also no scheduled GameStop PS5 restock today, even though we'll see an Xbox Series X restock at GameStop at 10am EDT / 9am CDT / 8am MDT / 7am PDT. GameStop announced the April 21 restock, but only for Sony's biggest rival.

When will PS5 restock at other stores in the US? We're keep alert for Walmart on Thursday (its usual PS5 drop date) and Best Buy on Friday (it hasn't wavered from launching new PS5 stock on a Friday – when it has inventory).

The biggest inventory usually happens at the PS5 Walmart restock. Yes, last Thursday at the usual 3pm EDT time, Walmart did have the console – both Disc and Digital – but only in two waves. We're also tracking Antonline and Sony Direct, the latter of which sent out exclusive email invites last week so that people could buy PS5 more easily. Look in your inbox to see if that happens again this week.

Rumored restock date: Could see PS5 stock this week

Could see PS5 stock this week Last restock date: Wednesday, March 31 at 7:40am EDT

Wednesday, March 31 at 7:40am EDT When it's in stock: Target PS5 Disc | Target PS5 Digital

Wait time: Online orders, in-store pick up same day

Target PS5 restock date wasn't today – we haven't heard anything yet for this week and it's already Wednesday, April 21, so we're thinking it may be Thursday or later – if it's this week at all. What we do know: there is inventory of the Sony console coming through the Target warehouses, according to sources via Jake Randall.

But don't expect to see a Target PS5 drop until our Twitter tracker mentions it. In other words, there's no reason to wake up for the brutal 7:40am EDT / 4:40am PDT PS5 drop time at Target unless we tweet about it in advance.

Here's what our Target PS5 restock alert looked like last time (March 31 example shown):

Next GameStop PS5 date: Late this week, or early next week

Late this week, or early next week Last GameStop date: Wednesday, April 14 (afternoon)

Wednesday, April 14 (afternoon) When it's in stock: GameStop PS5 consoles and bundles

Wait time: Online only, no in-store pick up or ordering

The next GameStop PS5 restock date is likely to be late this week or early the week after. We usually have a one week to one-and-a-half week wait for a GameStop PS5 drop consisting of bundles. The Xbox Series X restock alerts Matt Swider offers has detected that GameStop will have the rival console today, April 21, but no word on PS5 console just yet. The last PS5 restock date was April 14, with a 45-minute wave of new Sony PS5 Disc and Digital Edition bundle stock (a lot of people got it, so this is where to buy PS5 if you want to get it easily).

GameStop made this restock easier than it was before; two weeks ago, most people who tried were met with error messages when clicking the add to cart button.

Next Walmart date: Maybe Thursday, April 22 at 3pm EDT

Maybe Thursday, April 22 at 3pm EDT Last Walmart date: Thursday, April 15 at 3pm EDT

Thursday, April 15 at 3pm EDT Link for when it's in stock: Walmart PS5 Disc | Walmart PS5 Digital

Wait time: One week to one month, according to our followers

The next Walmart PS5 restock date may be tomorrow, April 22 at 3pm EDT, according to the big retailer's unflappable Thursday-only restock patterns. It all comes down to how much inventory the store has on hand, and recently it's been pretty light. So while Walmart does a PS5 console restock every other Thursday then takes a month off, last week's stock only happened in two waves over 20 minutes – not the usual 12 waves over the course of two hours. So we might see another Walmart PS5 restock date on April 22.

Matt Swider usually gets a Walmart press release at 12pm EDT, three hours ahead of a PS5 restock. So look for that official announcement on April 22 – if that's the date.

The Sony Direct PS5 restock happened twice last week and – so far – once this week. Last week Sony also issues an email invite for select customers, and then later those same days for everyone else in a much harder to get lottery system. It's just a public queue this time around – no Sony Direct email invites so far.

We will alert you if there's another restock for the general public, April 22, and if the Sony Direct email invites are sent to people again. It's not confirmed, but Sony Direct PS5 restock dates could become a Tuesday and Thursday thing. So far that theory we foresaw last week is panning out as of today.

Here's what our Sony Direct PS5 restock alert looked (April 20 example shown):

Rumored PS5 Best Buy restock date: Friday, April 23

Friday, April 23 Rumored PS5 Best Buy restock time: maybe 12pm EDT

maybe 12pm EDT Last Best Buy restock date: three weeks ago – Friday, March 26

three weeks ago – Friday, March 26 When it's in stock: Best Buy PS5 Disc | Best Buy PS5 Digital

Wait time: Online orders, in-store pick up 3-5 days later

The Best Buy PS5 restock date is April 23, according to the latest rumors and based on the retailer's past patterns of having new console stock on a Friday. The date isn't confirmed just yet (look for a Best Buy PS5 restock update soon), and anyone who has been keeping track of PS5 will know that Best Buy hasn't released its inventory in nearly four weeks. In fact, it's been longer than that for PS5 Digital. The last time there was a PS5 restock at Best Buy, it was limited to PS5 Disc.

What time will Best Buy restock PS5? 12pm EDT to 3:15pm EDT has been the US store's launch window in the past. And it has never done a PS5 restock over the weekend in 2021, so we might not see a Best Buy restock until Friday, April 23.

Here's our PS5 restock tracker alert from Friday March 26:

Next PS5 restock date: This week

This week Last PS5 restock: Thursday, April 15

Thursday, April 15 When it's in stock: Antonline PS5 bundles

Wait time: Online-only, ships very fast

The next Antonline PS5 restock may be this week. Antonline promises weekly drops of the next-gen console and it already launched a small PS5 bundle last week. These are always in the form of loaded PS5 bundles, so the price is higher, but it's easy to snag the console that way. We're also overdue for a PS5 Digital Edition from this store, so we expect that version during one of these restock cycles.

Important: Antonline sells out of PS5 in three minutes, but when PS5 is on sale at this retailer, there are no waves or in stock/out of stock funny business with the add to cart button. And this American retailer ships fast. Basically it's the opposite of a Walmart PS5 restock.

Here's what our Antonline restock alerts look like:

Amazon PS5 restock

When will Amazon restock PS5? That's the $499 question right now, and it's one we don't have an answer to just yet. Unsubstantiated rumors claim we'll see the console in the next few days (TechRadar hasn't been able to confirm that hearsay), while other theories suggest the Amazon PS5 restock will coincide with Amazon Prime Day (but that's expected to be more than two months away).

We're told that the Amazon Xbox Series X restock may drop sooner than a PS5 restock, even though Amazon had a small round of Microsoft consoles for sale in late March. Amazon is the most tight lipped of the US stores, so we're in wait and see mode.

Sam's Club PS5 restock

Possible restock date: Happens randomly on weekdays (any time)

Happens randomly on weekdays (any time) Last restock date: Tuesday, March 23 at 1am EDT

Tuesday, March 23 at 1am EDT Wait time: Online orders, average one week shipping

Sam's Club is overdue for a PS5 restock – the last time was a surprise at 1am EDT on March 23. That off-putting time made it stay in stock way longer than normal: a whole four minutes. That's a lifetime in the console restock world.

Sam's Club, unlike Best Buy and Walmart, doesn't do frequent restocks or stick to a time schedule. So it's important to follow our PS5 restock tracker for this store. While you don't have to be a member of Sam's Club to buy PS5, you will get charged a fee or need to use a temporary membership to purchase the Sony console.

Here's what our Sam's Club PS5 restock alert looked like last time (March 23):

Next restock date: Happens randomly on weekdays

Happens randomly on weekdays Last restock date: April 20, and March 9 before that

April 20, and March 9 before that Wait time: Online orders, average one week for shipping

The Costco PS5 restock was overdue and we got one that quickly went out of stock on April 20, even though the retailer only offers the new console to its members. That really tells you how strong demand is for PS5. It often has reasonably priced PS5 bundles, so it's no wonder it sells out in four minutes, according to our PS5 restock tracker. The good news is that Costco is overdue for a Sony console restock.

Here's what our Costco PS5 restock alert looked like last time (April 20):

TechRadar will continue to report on PS5 restock information as the news breaks. We'll keep this page updated with the most relevant data regarding Sony's console and when it's back in stock. Time is always a factor, so knowing when PS5 will be in stock at Best Buy and other retailers give you a better chance to buy it in April, rather than having to wait until the summer of 2021 – or even later this year.