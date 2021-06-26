PS5 restock dates: Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop and Target – when to buy PS5 next

The next PS5 restock date is not expected to be until after the weekend, according to our 24/7 PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you an alert when the Sony console is in stock – if you follow his account and turn on notifications.

PS5 restock news: Best Buy, Walmart and Target

We haven't seen a PS5 restock today, June 26, according to Matt Swider, but this isn't abnormal for the weekend. Instead, we've seen the $499 PS5 Disc console and $399 PS5 Digital Edition in stock throughout the week at multiple stores in the US.

The Best Buy PS5 restock was the last major opportunity, and a lot of people were able to buy it from our instant Twitter alerts. There wasn't a Target PS5 restock this morning – it was an Xbox Series X restock and limited to select Target stores in the US. Instead, look for a Target PS5 restock either this week (or maybe next), and on a Wednesday or Thursday. That's when Target tends to do a PS5 drop.

There wasn't a Walmart PS5 restock this week, but it made a big push to offer a lot of PS5 Digital consoles last week (again, always on a Thursday). So big of a push that it oversold the PS5 Digital consoles it had on hand and Walmart had to offer customers PS5 Disc – with a free upgrade. It may be a while before it recovers from that mistake.

GameStop and Sony Direct are much more likely to have a restock this upcoming week, after the weekend is over. GameStop had PS5 bundles over a week ago (a week ago from yesterday, in fact), while Sony Direct skipped out on offering a virtual queue for everyone to have a chance at the PS5; only people with email invites got a chance to nab one on Wednesday of this past week.

Here are the latest PS5 restock dates, and when it may be available in the future.

Last PS5 restock date: Thursday, June 24 at 5:05pm EDT

Best Buy restock date is likely to be next week, according to Matt Swider, simply due to the fact that it has most recently kept to an every-other-week pattern. We'll still be tracking Best Buy this week, especially on Thursday (the last two cycles have been a Thursday), but we suspect it's building up inventory for the following week.

We were able to exclusively report that Best Buy had sizable PS5 inventory at some of its warehouses, but it came in at the last second. The shipments were originally intended for this past Monday (likely to compete with Amazon Prime Day), but not all locations had PS5 stock. In fact, the Thursday restock almost didn't happen – it was the latest Best Buy PS5 restock in 2021, with the time being just after 5pm EDT.

Last Walmart PS5 restock date: Thursday, June 17 at 3pm EDT

The Walmart PS5 restock is going to be one to watch out for this week, as the largest retailer in the US has always had a restock on Thursdays in 2021. It's not guaranteed to be Thursday, July 1, but if it does happen, it'll likely be at 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT. It all depends on whether or not Walmart is able to ship out enough consoles from the June 17 restock and get more in. The jury is out on this PS5 restock date.

The good news is that Matt Swider often gets advance notice if there's going to be a Walmart PS5 restock. Sometimes official statements come down from Walmart and get sent to TechRadar three hours in advance – at least if it's a massive PS5 restock that's big enough to tout in Walmart press release.

Last Target PS5 restock date: Wednesday, June 16 at 7:39am EDT

The last Target PS5 restock was over a week ago, so there's reason to believe that the American retailer could have the Sony console available to buy online with an in-store pickup this upcoming week. And, as we've become PS5 restock experts, we know that Target has always opened up its orders on a Wednesday or Thursday.

We do know the expected Target PS5 restock time, even if we don't know the date: it's almost always at 7:40am EDT / 6:40am CDT / 5:40am MDT / 4:40am PDT. That's very early for everyone on the West coast of the United States, but since the PS5 is bought online and picked up at your local Target store, you're competing with a bunch of neighbors – and on the West Coast, much of that competition is usually fast asleep.

Last Target PS5 restock date: Friday, June 18 at 11:30am EDT

The GameStop PS5 restock may be the most promising of this upcoming week. We often see GameStop restock the Sony console every week to week-and-a-half, at least in recent time during 2021. It's been eight days since it had the console available to buy, and it's limiting sales to its PowerUp Pro members. With PS5 bundles at GameStop that now include Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart, this is the one PS5 restock Twitter alert from Matt Swider you should be on the lookout for.

Sony Direct pulled a fast one with last week's restock. For the first time, it sent out an email invite to a handful of lucky people who could order the console at 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT last Wednesday.

These Sony Direct email invites are done at random and sent to PSN account holders, but Sony usually opens up its virtual queue (how to randomly choses who gets to buy and who sees a 'Sold out' message eventually), it didn't for the first time on Wednesday. Hopefully that's a one-off from Sony Direct.

Other PS5 restock stores in the US

Costco did have a PS5 restock on Thursday with a bundle that sold out in minutes, despite the fact that it requires people to become a member of the store if they weren't already paying members. But Costco Sony console restocks have been rarer than most in 2021. In other words, don't expect another restock this week, unless it's a flash restock full of leftover or canceled orders.

We're also tracking Sam's Club, Amazon and Antonline, all of which just had the PS5 console just recently, so we don't expect much PS5 restock news from those stores – at least not in the coming days.