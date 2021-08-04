PS5 restock: Best Buy, Walmart and Target – when to buy it if you missed GameStop

Trust and credibility (Image credit: Matt Swider / Instagram) PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider has helped 66,000 people in the US buy a next-gen console in 2021 with his tireless 24/7 tracking, in-stock Twitter alerts and exclusive restock reporting.

Today, August 4, we're tracking Best Buy and Walmart, which offer the Sony console at MSRP: $499 for PS5 Disc and $399 for PS5 Digital. But they go out of stock quickly, hence the need for our Twitter tracker alerts.

Next Best Buy PS5 restock date: Restocks every week or every other week

Restocks every week or every other week Last Best Buy PS5 restock date: July 23, 2021 at 11:38am EDT

July 23, 2021 at 11:38am EDT How to buy PS5 from Best Buy: Follow PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider

Best Buy didn't restock the PS5 at all last week, which means TechRadar is working overtime to track the console. There's finally good news from our sources at the electronics retailer, indicating that Best Buy may have a restock later this week. We're not going to put a date on this scoop because we just don't know – our Best Buy sources are in charge of PS5 inventory, not putting the add-to-cart button live.

From our reporting, we know Best Buy has previously offered online-only purchases of the PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital Edition, though there's always been more inventory of the PlayStation 5 Disc version of the console. Choose wisely.

The restock pattern for Best Buy is tough to nail down: the store adds new PS5 stock every single day of the week in 2021. But it favors Thursday and Friday restock dates (in fact we've been sold that the rare Monday restocks happen only when stores don't get shipments in time to hold a restock later in the week).

Best Buy restock history

Our Best Buy PS5 buying guide

Best Buy is more complicated than other retailers in the US, and that has made it a lot harder to check out from the online interface that PS5 retailers like Amazon and Costco, for example. Here's the best advice from our PS5 restock experts.

Go to the Best Buy PS5 link we provide from our Twitter tracker

Click the yellow add-to-cart button (it''ll turn gray almost instantly)

The Best Buy page will say there's one more step at the top of the page. This is vague, but we've discovered that the 'one more step' is to simply wait until the gray button turns yellow again. This is where most people get stuck, as it's a randomized queue.

If or when the button is yellow again, click add-to-cart again and proceed to checkout

If the PS5 console becomes unavailable in this short amount of time, try other Best Buy stores. It's an online order that must be picked up in stores (Best Buy won't ship next-gen consoles).

If you can't check out within 250 miles of your location, know that Best Buy adds PS5 console inventory in waves. This means you should keep trying because when the next wave comes, you should be first in line because you're hammering away at that checkout button.

Walmart is the other American retailer that offer PS5 consoles without the need for a bundle, but unlike Best Buy, which does online orders for in-store pickup, Walmart will ship the PlayStation 5 to your home.

The Walmart PS5 restock date is almost always on a Thursday, so we're tacking the console inventory for Thursday, August 5 at 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT, the usual Walmart restock time for consoles.

To be clear: Walmart opens up PS5 orders on Thursdays at this time, but not every Thursday. It also stocks the PS5 in waves, meaning as you refresh at 3pm, it may go out of stock instantly, but you should refresh the page at 3:10pm – often 10-minute increments until the PS5 stock is completely depleted.

Walmart restock history

Our Walmart PS5 buying guide

Walmart is the most popular retailer in the US, so consoles sell out quickly when the PS5 is in stock. This is one case in which the mobile app is the hero and the website is the sidekick. We'll explain how and why you should use both during a PS5 drop at Walmart.

Go to the Walmart link we tweet from our tracker – right at the 3pm EDT restock time.

Open it up in both the Walmart app and a browser (preferably a computer).

Use the browser to determine if PS5 is in stock at Walmart (it'll go in and out of stock in waves.

Use the mobile app to tap checkout. It'll give you an error message if it can't be added to your cart. Dismiss that dialogue box and tap again (the app is better since you don't have to refresh.

Continue to monitor the website to see when restock times are posted (this is where the computer browser is helpful). It usually happens in 10-minute increments, but even is Walmart claims another restock time at 3:10, sometimes they don't stick to it, so don't stop tapping the app.

We'll continue to add insight into the PS5 restock events at Best Buy and Walmart if the console is to be in stock this week. The fact that Best Buy, according to our reporting, didn't have a restock last week and our sources are readying inventory at local warehouses means there's a very good chance the PS5 restock time will happen before Friday – and we'll be there with a PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider.

We saw Target have a restock last Friday, so we're not expecting much from the retailer until later in August, and we'll update this PS5 news as soon as we have more information from our sources at the stores.