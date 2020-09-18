PS5 DualSense controller pre-orders now live: where to grab an extra gamepad

It's time for PS5 DualSense controller pre-orders, so if you're looking to get everyone involved in the action from day one, here's where to pick up your extra gamepad. PS5 pre-orders have been hectic, but don't worry if you were unable to add an extra DualSense controller to your cart before checkout.

The PS5 DualSense price comes out at $69.99 / £59.99 / AU$109 and these pre-orders will ship alongside the main console November 12 (November 19 in the UK).

Retailers have stock of the new controller ready and waiting, with none of the shortages we're seeing on the main console in sight. If you're keen to get as many adaptive triggers and as much haptic feedback in your life as you can, you'll want to stock up.

You'll find all the latest retailers offering PS5 DualSense pre-orders just below, and with inventory holding up well since launch yesterday if you do come across an out of stock listing there will always be other retailers with gamepads available.

PS5 DualSense controller pre-orders live now

PS5 DualSense controller pre-order: $69.99 at Amazon

Amazon is likely to have the biggest cache of DualSense controller pre-orders available, so we'd head straight here to pick up all the high tech controller goodness you can handle. Amazon has you covered with plentiful stock of the DualSense controller available on the site. Out of stock? The DualSense is also available at Best Buy and Walmart.

PS5 DualSense controller pre-order: £59.99 at Amazon

If you're shopping in the UK you'll also want to head to Amazon to grab your PS5 DualSense controller pre-order. There's plenty of stock to go round here, and it being such a massive retailer you're unlikely to get caught up in the slow down caused by the main console.

PS5 DualSense controller pre-order: AU$109 at Amazon

Many retailers are out of stock on a range of PS5 consoles and accessory pre-orders right now in Australia. Amazon still has a good supply of DualSense controllers up for grabs however.

Is a PS5 DualSense Controller pre-order worth it?

As a peripheral, it's not likely that those who miss out on a PS5 DualSense controller pre-order will miss out on launch day. Stock is expected to survive the initial boom in November, but you never know. We certainly didn't foresee the main console going live as soon as it did, and that's led to all sorts of inventory headaches for retailers and shoppers alike.

We would say a PS5 DualSense controller pre-order is certainly worth it if you want to get up and running with local multi-player, or a spare, from day one. It's not like the DualSense controller price is going to drop before the big day, so you might as well secure yours now for extra peace of mind.

What's new about the PS5 DualSense Controller?

A new console needs a new gamepad, and the PS5 DualSense controller has come to take up the mantle from the DualShock 4. The softer, curvier design is said to make the controller far more comfortable, and though there's likely to be a little more heft to the weight with all the intelligent haptic feedback packed in here, it already looks like long sessions with those new grips will be far less painful.

Plus, you're also getting adaptive triggers, which developers can program to create resistance effects, and gone is the bumper between R2 and R1, making for faster twitch reflexes. With the PS5's devotion to audio plain and clear, those who grab PS5 DualSense controller pre-orders will have access to a reportedly deeper, richer set of gamepad speakers as well.

Sticking with PS4 bundles? Check out the latest DualShock 4 deals and sales available now - the old controller will still work with select PS4 games on PS5 so if you're looking to recycle your collection there's still value in the older style gamepad.