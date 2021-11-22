PS5 and Xbox Series X restock at Walmart today - sign up now for early access

Walmart will have PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles available to buy later today from 4pm ET, as a prelude to this year's big Black Friday deals event.

However, early access to the PS5 and Xbox Series X restock at this time will only be given to Walmart+ members, so you'll need to be a subscriber or sign up today in order to buy one. And while $12.95 might sound like a hefty price to pay when you're not even guaranteed to get a console, you do at least get access to all of the Walmart Black Friday deals ahead of time from 3pm ET today as well - great news if you want some cheap tech.

Sign up to Walmart+ for $12.95 EARLY ACCESS TO PS5 AND XBOX SERIES X RESTOCKS Sign up to Walmart+ for $12.95

With a Walmart+ membership, you get access to this latest round of PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks early - from 4pm ET. As you're no doubt aware, restocks on previous occasions have sold out in the blink of an eye so it's the best way to ensure you bag a new console.

All signed up? Excellent. Now, the links you need once the PS5 and Xbox Series X restock goes live are below.

You'll need to be ready to go right on time - or at least a good 15 minutes or more early - as both consoles are guaranteed to sell out extremely fast. Expect to struggle through error messages and website crashes, but if you stay determined you could finally come away with that brand new console.

Remember, alongside the Xbox Series X, both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will feature in this latest restock. Altogether, it's been one of the better opportunities we've seen in some time to get your hands on a current-gen console although it does come with that sign-up catch, unfortunately.

PS5 and Xbox Series X restock at Walmart

PS5: $499 at Walmart PS5: $499 at Walmart

The PS5 is undoubtedly most sought-after games console right now. Walmart will have a batch of consoles up for sale from 4pm ET exclusively for Walmart+ members. We expect them to sell out in a matter of minutes.

PS5 (Digital Edition): $399 at Walmart PS5 (Digital Edition): $399 at Walmart

You save $100 going with this version of the PS5 but it doesn't include a disc tray so you will have to buy all of your games digitally. Fewer of these are manufactured so it's generally harder to get one during a restock.

Xbox Series X: $499 at Walmart Xbox Series X: $499 at Walmart

Fancy the Xbox Series X instead? Walmart will have a restock of Microsoft's latest console at 4pm ET as well. There may be an option to purchase through the Xbox All Access program, which allows you to pay off the console in monthly instalments but this won't be clear until this restock is live.

This latest drop is part of the Walmart Black Friday sale that's due to kick off today at 3pm ET for Walmart+ members. You can take yourself over to our Walmart Deals for Days live blog to keep up to date with all the best offers they go live throughout the evening.

If it all goes wrong and you miss out on this opportunity, do stick with up as we'll be following all the latest restock news in our hubs dedicated to all the PS5 Black Friday and Xbox Series X Black Friday deals.