The best PS4 bundles and deals in March 2018

Shopping for a new PlayStation? Our roundup of the best PS4 bundles and deals will help you score the gaming system that's right for you. We've found great prices on standalone consoles, as well as bundles that include extra games and hardware and/or special limited edition colors and designs.
(Looking to buy in the UK or Australia instead? You'll want to take a look at our UK page page or Australian page then.)
First up, we'll show you the best prices for standalone PS4 Slim consoles. Nevertheless, you can often get a PS4 bundle including a game or two cheaper than if you were to buy them separately, and we've rounded up the best of these PS4 bundles.
Last but not least, there's a list of the latest prices for the 4K- and HDR-equipped PS4 Pro both on its own and as part of a bundle like the PS4 Pro Limited Edition God of War Console available for preorder.
The best PS4 deals
Slimmer, quieter, smaller
The new PS4 Slim models are out now for around $300 (for the 500GB version) and have replaced the original PS4 on production lines. The console itself is smaller, lighter, more power efficient, and generally much cheaper than the older PS4, so you're not paying extra for the refined tech. If you're paying $300, ideally, you should expect to get at least one game too. Do bear that in mind before buying a console on its own at that price as there's probably a better option for you — most likely on this page!
The best PS4 bundles
You'll often find that the most attractive way to buy a console is as part of a bundle with extra hardware or extra games. These are the best PS4 bundle deals currently available in the USA.
PS4 Slim 500GB Console | $269 at Walmart
While you're not getting any games bundled in with this PS4 deal, this is a superb price from Walmart for just the console. This is the way to go, especially if you plan on buying some games separately.
View Deal
PS4 Slim 1TB Console Star Wars: Battlefront II Bundle with $50 Kohl's Cash| $299.99 at Kohl's
How would you like a free copy of Star Wars: Battlefront with your new 1TB PS4 Slim? Would you also like to pay $24 less than the Amazon price? Of course you would! Plus, if you purchase this console at Kohl's between now and March 31, you'll get $50 in Kohl's Cash to spend between April 1 and 8.
If you don't shop at Kohl's, you can get this bundle at B&H Photo and Video for $1 less.
View Deal
PS4 Slim 500GB Console Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Bundle | $299.99 at GameStop
We've seen the regular COD PS4 Slim bundle doing the rounds for around this price, but this is actually the Legacy edition. This is great because in addition to the new Infinite Warfare you're also getting Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered.
View Deal
PS4 Slim 1TB Console Call of Duty: WWII Limited Edition Bundle | $346.90 at Amazon
Looks like this limited edition camo green PS4 Slim is coming to the end of its run as the price keeps going up every week now. There are cheaper offers for a 1TB PS4, so you should really only consider this one if you like the stealthy woodland paint job.
View Deal
PS4 1TB Console with Wireless Charging Station and Extra Wireless Controller with $70 Kohl's Cash | $389.99 at Kohl's
Unless you're a complete recluse, at some point you're probably going to want to play a game on your PlayStation with someone else. Luckily, this bundle comes with an extra controller. It also features a wireless charging station for both controllers. Even better, if you purchase it by March 31, you'll get $70 in Kohl's Cash to spend on some new games (or anything else you want) between April 1 and April 8, which makes this deal totally worth it.
View Deal
The best PS4 Pro deals this week:
Are you ready for 4K gaming and Netflix?
Essentially, the PS4 Pro is an upgrade of the current PS4, rather than a next-gen console. The keywords to take in from the PS4 Pro are 4K and HDR. The new machine will allow game developers to include 4K resolution and High Dynamic Range options in their games, so expect the likes of Uncharted 4, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Days Gone, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and more to look even better on a HDR-enabled 4K TV. You'll also be able to stream 4K content from Netflix and Amazon.
PS4 Pro 1TB Console Star Wars: Battlefront II Limited Edition Bundle | $398 at Amazon
Many stores are still charging closer to $450 for this PS4 Pro bundle, so don't miss out on this chance to save $50. You're getting the limited edition PS4 Pro with Star Wars: Battlefront II artwork on the console and controller.
View Deal
PS4 Pro God of War Limited Edition Console | $399.99 at Amazon
The last limited edition PS4 Pro console (Monster Hunter World) sold out super fast, so it wouldn't be a bad idea to go ahead and preorder this one. (It will be released April 20.) It sells for the same price as the regular PS4 Pro on its own, so you won't pay anything extra for the limited edition paint job on the console and controller, or for the extra game you get too.
View Deal
PS4 Pro 1TB Console in Glacier White | $399.99 at GameStop
This glacier white PS4 Pro is finally available as a standalone purchase in the US, but only as a GameStop exclusive for now. As such, you'll have to pay the regular PS4 Pro price of $399.99, but you may find it's worth the price for such a great looking console.
View Deal
If you're buying a PS4, you'll probably need a cheap PlayStation Plus deal too. PlayStation Plus (aka PS Plus or PS+) allows you to play PS4 games online, along with access to the Instant Game Collection, a bunch of free games for PS4, PS3, and Vita each month. The default price for a year is $60. We've shopped around for you though and found a range of prices in our PlayStation Plus deals guide.
Need an extra cheap PS4 controller? Don't forget to check our Best DualShock 4 deals. Or maybe you want a PlayStation VR bundle? We've found real VR deals too. Or do you need a PlayStation headset? Check out the deals below.
Or, if you'd like to take a look at team green, check out the latest Xbox One bundles.