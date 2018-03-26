The best PS4 bundles and deals in March 2018

Shopping for a new PlayStation? Our roundup of the best PS4 bundles and deals will help you score the gaming system that's right for you. We've found great prices on standalone consoles, as well as bundles that include extra games and hardware and/or special limited edition colors and designs.

(Looking to buy in the UK or Australia instead? You'll want to take a look at our UK page page or Australian page then.)

First up, we'll show you the best prices for standalone PS4 Slim consoles. Nevertheless, you can often get a PS4 bundle including a game or two cheaper than if you were to buy them separately, and we've rounded up the best of these PS4 bundles.

Last but not least, there's a list of the latest prices for the 4K- and HDR-equipped PS4 Pro both on its own and as part of a bundle like the PS4 Pro Limited Edition God of War Console available for preorder.

The best PS4 deals

Slimmer, quieter, smaller

The new PS4 Slim models are out now for around $300 (for the 500GB version) and have replaced the original PS4 on production lines. The console itself is smaller, lighter, more power efficient, and generally much cheaper than the older PS4, so you're not paying extra for the refined tech. If you're paying $300, ideally, you should expect to get at least one game too. Do bear that in mind before buying a console on its own at that price as there's probably a better option for you — most likely on this page!

The best PS4 bundles

You'll often find that the most attractive way to buy a console is as part of a bundle with extra hardware or extra games. These are the best PS4 bundle deals currently available in the USA.

PS4 Slim 500GB Console | $269 at Walmart

While you're not getting any games bundled in with this PS4 deal, this is a superb price from Walmart for just the console. This is the way to go, especially if you plan on buying some games separately.

PS4 Slim 500GB Console Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Bundle | $299.99 at GameStop

We've seen the regular COD PS4 Slim bundle doing the rounds for around this price, but this is actually the Legacy edition. This is great because in addition to the new Infinite Warfare you're also getting Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered.

PS4 Slim 1TB Console Call of Duty: WWII Limited Edition Bundle | $346.90 at Amazon

Looks like this limited edition camo green PS4 Slim is coming to the end of its run as the price keeps going up every week now. There are cheaper offers for a 1TB PS4, so you should really only consider this one if you like the stealthy woodland paint job.

The best PS4 Pro deals this week:

Are you ready for 4K gaming and Netflix?

Essentially, the PS4 Pro is an upgrade of the current PS4, rather than a next-gen console. The keywords to take in from the PS4 Pro are 4K and HDR. The new machine will allow game developers to include 4K resolution and High Dynamic Range options in their games, so expect the likes of Uncharted 4, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Days Gone, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and more to look even better on a HDR-enabled 4K TV. You'll also be able to stream 4K content from Netflix and Amazon.

PS4 Pro God of War Limited Edition Console | $399.99 at Amazon

The last limited edition PS4 Pro console (Monster Hunter World) sold out super fast, so it wouldn't be a bad idea to go ahead and preorder this one. (It will be released April 20.) It sells for the same price as the regular PS4 Pro on its own, so you won't pay anything extra for the limited edition paint job on the console and controller, or for the extra game you get too.

PS4 Pro 1TB Console in Glacier White | $399.99 at GameStop

This glacier white PS4 Pro is finally available as a standalone purchase in the US, but only as a GameStop exclusive for now. As such, you'll have to pay the regular PS4 Pro price of $399.99, but you may find it's worth the price for such a great looking console.

If you're buying a PS4, you'll probably need a cheap PlayStation Plus deal too. PlayStation Plus (aka PS Plus or PS+) allows you to play PS4 games online, along with access to the Instant Game Collection, a bunch of free games for PS4, PS3, and Vita each month. The default price for a year is $60. We've shopped around for you though and found a range of prices in our PlayStation Plus deals guide.

Need an extra cheap PS4 controller? Don't forget to check our Best DualShock 4 deals. Or maybe you want a PlayStation VR bundle? We've found real VR deals too. Or do you need a PlayStation headset? Check out the deals below.