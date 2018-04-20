You can now pre-book the Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 7 Plus in India

Finnish tech company, HMD Global unveiled new range of Android smartphones at MWC 2018. The smartphones made their way to India earlier this month, but only the Nokia 6 (2018) went up for sale initially.

The company, starting Friday, has made pre-booking live for the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 8 Sirocco.

The smartphones are slated to go on sale from 30 April onwards. The Nokia 7 Plus is priced at Rs 24,999, and the flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco is priced at Rs 49,999.

While Nokia 7 Plus is a Flipkart exclusive for online sales, the Nokia 8 Sirocco will be sold on Amazon India. Both the smartphones can also be pre-booked from the Nokia Mobile Shop and from select retail outlets like Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, Croma and Reliance.

Colour options and launch offers

The Nokia 8 Sirocco comes only in Black and the 7 Plus is available in White Copper and Black Copper variants.

ICICI credit and debit card customers buying either of the phones can avail a 10% cash back for a limited period. Airtel users will get a free Airtel TV subscription till 31 December 2018. There is a 25% instant discount on domestic hotel bookings via MakeMyTrip on both the phones.

Airtel customers will also get 20GB additional data on their first six recharges with the Nokia 8 Sirocco. Prepaid customers need to recharge with either Rs 199 or Rs 349 and the postpaid customers can also avail the offer for six months if they are on the Rs 399 or the Rs 499 plan.

There is also a Rs 2,000 cashback for Airtel users who purchase the Nokia 7 Plus bringing down the effective price to Rs 23,999.

Nokia 7 Plus buyers will also be eligible for a complimentary 12-month accidental damage insurance by Servify on opening and activating a Kotak 811 savings account. Furthermore, the smartphone will be available at no cost EMI on credit cards and through Bajaj FinServ and Home Credit.