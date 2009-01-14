Archos to release its own netbook: Archos 10

Archos, the makers of around 20 billion PMPs in the last decade, has expanded its line to now include netbooks too, so a big round of applause and let's welcome in the new Archos 10.

It might not be anything groundbreaking in terms of a netbook technology, but given the association with Archos you'd have to expect some sort of decent media player in there.

Specs appeal?

For you spec lovers, here's the all important info:

Display: 10.2 inch with 1024x600 resolution

RAM: 1GB DDR2

Processor: Intel Atom N270 1.6 GHz

OS: Windows XP Home edition

Size: 258x189x28mm. Less than 1.3 kg

Various: microphone, audio output, RJ-45 LAN (Ethernet), VGA, 3 USB 2.0 port, 1.3 MP camera, card reader (4 in 1)

Battery: 3 cell (6 cell optional)

Hard disk: 160GB

Nothing particularly earth shattering in there, and according to DAPreview.net, it's only a rebadged Hasee MJ125, which retailed for around £250 when released at the back end of last year.

We're currently awaiting more details on this new product range from Archos, but it's unlikely that the price of this first offering is going to be on the cheap side, given the company's penchant for making expensive and well-specified devices.