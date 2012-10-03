Olympus offers free 45mm lens for OM-D customers

Anyone buying the Olympus OM-D from October 15th can claim a free lens

Olympus is running a new promotion, giving customers purchasing an advanced compact system camera a free 45mm lens.

Customers purchasing an Olympus OM-D in the UK will qualify for a free 45mm f/1.8 portrait lens.

Both the OM-D and the 45mm lens have gained great critical success this year, with the OM-D being launched at the CES trade show in January.

Featuring a 16 million pixel Live MOS Four Thirds sensor, a tilting touchscreen and a high resolution electronic viewfinder, the OM-D sits in the premium compact system camera market.

Olympus was one of the first companies to produce a compact system camera and shares the Micro Four Thirds format with Panasonic.

Portraits

The 45mm f/1.8 lens gives an equivalent focal length of 90mm in 35mm terms. With a wide f/1.8 aperture, the lens is particularly useful for shooting portraits but is also good for a variety of other subjects.

To claim the lens, which is worth around £250, customers need to purchase an OM-D between October 15th and December 31st 2012.

The offer will only be valid in the UK and Ireland through authorised Olympus sellers. Customers can reserve a camera for pick-up on the 15th to qualify for the promotion now.