Nikon's new 400mm sports lens is lighter weight, but heavy on price

Nikon has introduced a new super-telephoto lens to its Nikkor range. With a focal length of 400mm, it is aimed at sports and wildlife photographers.

It features Nikon's new SPORT Vibration Reduction (VR) mode, has a fast f/2.8 maximum aperture and, according to Nikon, has a completely new optical design. The new design features 16 elements in 12 groups. Nikon's anti-reflective Nano Crystal Coat is employed to help reduce ghosting and flare.

Lighter than its predecessor, the lens features two fluorite lens elements which are designed to help enhance performance and reduce weight for better handling.

Its durable construction also means it can withstand outdoor use, while a fluorine coating means that it can repel water, dust and dirt. The lens also boasts a meniscus protective glass and is supplied with an neautral color (NC) filter. A drop-in filter holder is located at the back of the lens.

The new Sport VR mode is designed to make it possible pan fast-moving subjects with improved clarity, giving a stable viewfinder image.

Reduced weight

The new fluorite elements have reduced the weight of the lens to around 3800g, while other ergonomic improvements include those made to the tripod collar ring, which now includes bearings to ensure smooth switching between horizontal and vertical orientation. The integrated tripod foot now faces the front of the lens, offering improved balance and more comfortable transportation when the lens is attached to a tripod, and a monopod foot is supplied with the lens.

Additionally, the one-piece hood can be flipped and reversed allowing it to remain attached to the lens during transportation.

Get even closer

Launching alongside the lens is the AF-S Teleconverter TC-14E III, which is designed to increase the focal length of selected Nikkor lenses by 40%.

The AF-S Nikkor 400mm f/2.8E FL ED VR price will be £10,399.99, while the AF-S Teleconverter TC-14E III will be £449.99. Both will be available from August.