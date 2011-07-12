New Nikon 40mm f/2.8 macro lens confirmed for UK

Nikon has announced a new 40mm DX-format (for APS-C sensor cameras) macro lens designed especially for close-up photography.

Boasting a 1:1 reproduction ratio, the latest addition to Nikon's line-up of Micro Nikkor lenses offers a picture angle equivalent to 60mm on FX-format (full frame) DSLRS.

Capable of focusing as close as 0.163m, it comes with a fast maximum aperture of f/2.8 allowing for blurred backgrounds and sharp handheld shots in low-light conditions.

The lens is also fitted with Nikon's exclusive Silent Wave Motor (SWM) for accurate and super-quiet autofocus. M/A focus mode allows photographers to override the autofocus to fine tune the focus exactly as desired, without the need to physically switch between auto and manual focus.

Especially designed for capturing detail such as pattern and textures, this kind of lens is also well suited to portraits and general shots too.

Measuring approximately 68.5x64.5mm, the lens weighs around 235g and features a metal mount with rubber sealing and comes supplied with a lens-hood (HB-61) and soft lens case (CL-0915).

Nikon's existing macro lens line-up includes 200mm f/4 and 60mm f/2.8 FX format (full frame) lenses and the AF-S DX Micro Nikkor 85mm f/3.5 lens in the DX format (APS-C) range.

The new Nikon AF-S DX Micro Nikkor 40mm f/2.8g will retail for around £249.99 and will be available from 25 August 2011.

More information can be found on the Nikon website.