Survey: Over half of phone buyers already want iPhone 5

A new survey of nearly 3,000 people claims that over half of consumers already want an iPhone 5, despite no official details on the phone having yet been released, with over a third planning on upgrading to iPhone 5 as soon as possible from their current handset.

It is a clear reflection of the strength of Apple's iPhone brand, for so many phone buyers to have already made their next mobile purchasing decision, way before they even know what the iPhone 5 will look like or what snazzy new features Apple will be including in its new handset.

And our survey says...

The survey was carried out by Experian PriceGrabber and claimed that 35 per cent of those asked already planned to buy an iPhone 5 when it arrives on the market at some point later this year.

Seven per cent plan to buy the iPhone 5 on its first week on the market, 14 per cent in the first month, and 51 per cent in the first year.

"Our survey data confirms the strong following Apple has built around its iPhone, with more than one-third of consumers planning to upgrade to the latest model only a little over a year following the release of the iPhone 4," said PriceGrabber general manager Graham Jones.

Pricegrabber's press release adds that: "Consumers' love for Apple products is clear. When asked which smartphone operating system they prefer, an overwhelming 48 percent of PriceGrabber survey respondents said Apple iOS.

"Nineteen percent of respondents indicated that they prefer Android OS, 7 percent said Microsoft Windows, and 6 percent chose RIM BlackBerry.

"Respondents also were asked which smartphone they would prefer to receive as a gift. An astonishing 69 percent of consumers indicated that they would most like to receive Apple's iPhone 5. Seven percent said they would like to receive Motorola's upcoming Droid Bionic, 4 percent would prefer to get the Samsung Galaxy S II, and 3 percent said the BlackBerry Curve."

Via Wired.com