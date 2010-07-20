Vodafone offering BlackBerry Pearl 3G, X10 Mini Pro and LG Optimus

Vodafone has anounced that it is now offering three new handsets, with the BlackBerry Pearl 3G, Sony Ericsson X10 Mini Pro and LG Optimus all available on the network.

The BlackBerry Pearl 3G will come free for those willing to sign up for a 2-year £25 a month plan, which includes 300 minutes and 500MB of mobile data.

"The compact smartphone offers lightning fast email and web browsing on the go and features a new keypad design," explains Vodafone.

Double Android

The BlackBerry is joined by two Android phones - the first of which is the Sony Ericsson X10 Mini Pro, which hands those who like keyboards a full QWERTY to run their digits over.

The phone features Sony Ericsson's Timescape functionality, gatheting all of your communications and social network updates into one place.

Secondly, the LG Optimus - aka the LG GT540 - has arrived bringing what Vodafone suggests is "even more choice of affordable Android devices for customers".

"The Optimus is packed full of great functionality, such as the ability to geo-tag and face-tag of photos – meaning you'll always know where you took the shots and who was there with you," the provider adds.

Both the LG Optimus and the Sony Ericsson X10 Mini Pro are free on £20, 24 month price plans, including 100 minutes, 500 texts and 500MB of mobile data.