Verizon is testing a 5G network that's faster than Google Fiber

Verizon wants to become the first wireless carrier to implement a 5G network within the next two years.

In an interview with CNET, Verizon chief information and technology architect Roger Gurnani said he expects commercial deployment of a 5G network could begin as soon as 2017. If Verizon can make the date, that would put the red carrier a year ahead of Huawei and MegaFon's plans to roll out a 5G network in time for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

According to Gurnani, 5G speeds would fall between 30 to 50 times faster than that of the current 4G network. The new wireless connection is so fast that it has the potential of outpacing a Google Fiber with data speeds of 10Gbps.

If the real network speeds are anywhere near their projected estimates, it would effectively allow you to download a copy of Guardians of the Galaxy in 15 seconds, whereas a 4G pipeline would take 6 minutes.

Aside from the potential speed boost, the new network has been said to be extremely reliable while increasing the capacity by 1,000 times or more. Both of these improvements could be the key to finally make the Internet of things a reality for everyone from connected washing machines, smart meters, driverless cars to sensor equipped trees if we so wish.