The time is almost right to pick the BlackBerry Q10 on AT&T

Update: And now we have a release date! AT&T announced June 18 it plans to start selling the BlackBerry Q10 June 21.

Those who jump in line early should be able to receive $100 off the purchase of a new phone, including the Q10. The offer is good for a "limited time," so you may want to act fast.

Crank up the QWERTY, AT&T customers. A cell phone with a keyboard is about to come your way.

AT&T revealed pricing and a pre-order date for the BlackBerry Q10 today in a statement sent around from Jeff Bradley, senior vice president - Devices, AT&T.

"AT&T was the first carrier to launch BlackBerry smartphones and services in the U.S. and was the first in the U.S. to launch the BlackBerry Z10 smartphone. Building on our strong BlackBerry heritage, we are excited to announce that beginning June 5 customers can pre-order the BlackBerry Q10 smartphone for $199.99."

That's $200 with a two-year contract, an asterisked note pointed out. Still no exact availability, but you can rest assured the LTE-equipped handset will come...at some point.

