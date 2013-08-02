T-Mobile stores won't stock the Moto X, but that could change

The Moto X phone is heading to five U.S. carriers...sort of.

In an interview with AllThingsD published today, T-Mobile CMO Mike Sievert noted that while T-Mo's network supports the new Motorola phone, the "Un-carrier" won't be selling it directly to customers, at least to start.

"The Moto X optimized for T-Mobile's 4G LTE network will initially be available through Motorola's channels," Sievert said. "We do not plan to stock Moto X devices immediately in our stores but are working closely with Motorola to make the Moto X a great experience for T-Mobile customers.

"Any news about distribution in our stores would come at a later date."

Yay and kind-of yay

Soon after Moto X hit the web waves at 3 p.m. ET yesterday, AT&T and Sprint pushed out press releases talking up the newest addition to each carriers' line up. AT&T especially puffed out its chest at the fact it will exclusively offer customization options via Moto Maker at launch.

Regional carrier U.S. Cellular is already taking pre-orders for the 16GB flavor.

Verizon and T-Mobile, meanwhile, were more reserved when it came to announcements. Verizon tweeted the news, noting that while it will only carry the black and white Moto X to start, Moto Maker access will come later this year.

Verizon confirmed to AllThingsD that the phone will be sold in stores and online.

Part of T-Mobile's tip toeing towards carrying the Moto X could do with its phone payment options, which require a down payment followed by 24 months of installments.

We'll keep you posted on developments from the T-Mo front.