Sony's Xperia X Performance may actually come to the UK

Sony launched three new phones at MWC in February, but said at the time the most exciting of the X family wouldn't be coming to the UK.

Now Sony has confirmed you may be able to buy its flagship X Performance, but just not from the official channels.

The Xperia X Performance is the higher-spec member of the new Xperia X series, which also features the Xperia X and Xperia XA.

A Sony spokesperson told techradar, "Xperia X Performance will not be available to buy SIM free from our Sony E-Shop. It may however be available in the UK in limited numbers via select distribution partners."

That's not a confirmation that it will be in the UK, but Sony isn't against third-party retailers stocking the phone to sell to you.

Whether any individual stores see fit to bring the Xperia X Performance to the UK is another matter.

The Xperia X Performance features a 5-inch Full HD display, 23MP rear camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a 2700mAh battery.

Pricing in the UK and a release date is still unclear - but the Xperia X and Xperia XA are now ready to pre-order.