Sony Ericsson Xperia Nozomi gets full photographic outing

The codenamed Sony Ericsson Xperia Nozomi (potentially the Arc HD) is getting more sightings than a Hollywood A-list star and this time we're able to see it in all its glory.

The latest spy snaps sent to GMSArena suggest it will be packing a 4.3-inch LCD display, with a 1280 x 720 pixels HD resolution, with a matte finish and a stylish clear button block. Inside it will house a dual core processor, rumoured to be 1.5GHz Scorpion cores, and 1GB of RAM.

You'll also be greeted with a HDMI port, a 12 megapixel camera packing FullHD video recording, a front facing snapper and either 16GB or 32GB of internal storage.

Gingerbread over Ice Cream Sandwich?

Android fans will be disappointed to learn that it will ship with 2.3.5 Gingerbread, instead of the latest Ice Cream Sandwich (version 4.0) which will have been available for a few months when the Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc HD launch date (mooted to be CES 2012) rolls around.

It looks like Sony Ericsson is also jumping on the "MicroSIM" and "non removable battery" bandwagon, with the likes of the Nokia Lumia, iPhone and Motorola Razr, signalling a real shift in the way phones will be made in 2012, it seems.

With some impressive specs and a clearcut, premium look, we are excited discover how this handset with fare among such competition as the Galaxy Nexus and iPhone 4S - although surely this is the phone we wanted to see from Sony Ericsson in 2011, so is it too late to get involved with the dual-core brigade?

