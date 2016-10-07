Prisma for iPhone now lets you make arty videos, coming soon to Android

Prisma now allows you to put its crazy, inventive filters over the top of moving images, rather than just your selfies and photos of food.

The new feature supports 15 second video clips taken within the app or uploaded from the camera roll. Once uploaded you can play around with nine of Prisma's original 30 filters.

It's still in the beta stage at the moment and Prisma has said it plans to update the video quality of filters in the near future.

Most video editing is estimated to take around a minute on an iPhone 6 or iPhone 6S, while that time should be halved if you're on an iPhone 7. The next step for Prisma on iPhone is to bring support for GIFs too.

Artsy-craftsy

Those with an Android phone are going to have to wait a while longer for the video editing feature.

The Android version is still waiting for offline photo processing, and that's expected within the next week or so, according to the apps co-founder Aram Airapetyan.

You may see offline processing appear in the Android app soon as five percent of its users will be testing it from today.

Want to see Prisma for video in action before you update it? Check out the music video below created using the new feature and a variety of Prisma's filters.