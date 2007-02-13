Moxia talks up USBCELL batteries for mobiles

Moxia Energy has announced that it is working on a range of new USBCELL mobile phone and PDA batteries which have the ability to charge from any USB port, with all circuitry/connections built into the battery. These cells negate the need for plugs or travel adaptors.

Moixa launched AA USBCELL batteries last year. They are a new category of rechargeable batteries which recharge from any powered USB port by simply popping off the lid and plugging the battery into the integrated connector.

Now the company has gone one further by adapting the technology to use in mobile phones and digital cameras.

Moxia said that phone companies are all launching new and exciting phones that deliver more feature-rich mobile content, and better MP3, web and camera functions. But it says that not enough effort is being put into developing batteries that can cope with all these multimedia features.

Simon Daniel of Moixa Energy said: "As people increasingly use their phones as cameras, MP3 and PDA/Web devices, there is a risk of less actual talk-time - the bread and butter of the operator.

"Batteries run down faster, often within a day, because the MP3/camera functions are so good that people actually use them up by showing photos to people in pubs, or listening to music during the day."