Optus using SatSleeve to plug gaps in its mobile coverage

When a country's as large and sparsely populated as Australia it's tricky to deliver mobile coverage to every cover.

In order to get around this – and the slightly insincere boast that it's now providing 100 per cent mobile coverage across Australia – Optus is now offering Thuraya's new generation of SatSleeve models, the SatSleeve+ and SatSleeve Hotspot.

Compatible with a range of iOS and Android devices, including handsets from Samsung, HTC, LG, Sony and Huawei, the SatSleeve+ turns the user's handset into a satellite phone via the SatSleeve app.

What's up your sleeve?

Provided a line of sight to the satellite exists, the add-on enables users to make calls from anywhere in Australia.

Similarly, the SatSleeve Hotspot also uses the satellite signal, but instead converts it into a Wi-Fi hotspot, delivering calls, SMS, and data.

The SatSleeve+ and SatSleeve Hotspot cost $899 each, with a minimum cost of $15 per month on a month to month plan.