Opera Mini 5.1 perks up Android phones

Opera has announced its new 5.1 browser for Android phones - promising improved performance.

The new release focuses on making browsing a better experience, especially with top end, high resolution devices, tinkering with the layout to make things easier to tap.

It's not a huge change, but it does make things a little slicker for those not completely happy with the on-board Android browser.

Upping performance

"Opera Mini 5.1 for the Android platform is the next step in bringing the world's most popular mobile web browser to all major platforms, offering improved performance and great web experience to almost any handset," says Lars Boilesen, CEO of Opera Software.

"Opera Mini is used by over 61 million people on more than 3000 handset models and with today's release Opera continues its mission to provide the best web experience on any device and on any platform."

If you want to get your hands on the new release, it should be ready and waiting at the Android Market - or you can take it old school and head over to m.opera.com and download it manually.