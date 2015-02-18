OnePlus One owners can now take 50MP photos with new app

OnePlus achieved something special with the OnePlus One by releasing a top of the range handset at a low price.

Everything came together with the handset equaling a 4.5 star review, and the camera proved to be one of the most impressive elements of the phone.

Now that camera can be improved even more through a new mod developed by the people on the XDA Forums.

It uses image interpolation tech to allow the camera sensor to take 50MP photos, vastly improving the 13MP camera currently featured on the handset.

Image interpolation tech

The image interpolation tech debuted on the Oppo Find 7 and Find 7a and is found inside the Color OS ROM but the app has now been ported over to CyanogenMod 11S that the OnePlus One runs on.

The mod also brings with features such as HDR video recording, burst shot, slow-mo video and more.

For more details on how to get the update on your OnePlus One head to the XDA Forums.